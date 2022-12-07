Will Anderson Jr. added another piece to his crowded trophy case Wednesday night as he was presented with the Rotary Club of Houston’s Lombardi Award given to the college player “who best embodies the values and spirit of NFL coach Vince Lombardi.” The award is only eligible for linemen on defense and offense who set up no further than 10 yards to the left or right of the ball at the time of the snap.

"Will's done great for us," Nick Saban said last month. "Will helps other players play better. It's not just all about what you do. He does his job extremely well. If they're focusing on him a little bit more, I think it gives other players opportunities to make plays.

"But I think he competes, he plays hard, he gives great effort, he sets a good example, he prepares well. We can't ask any more of Will Anderson than what he does, and I think he helps our team as much as any player on our team."

Anderson earned the award over three other finalists, including Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Southern California defensive tackle Tuli Tuipulotu. He is the third Alabama player to earn the honor, joining defensive linemen Jonathan Allen (2016) and Cornelius Bennett (1986).

Earlier Wednesday, Anderson was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year by conference coaches. He also repeated as the winner of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy presented annually to the nation’s top defensive player.

Through 12 games, Anderson leads the SEC with 10 sacks and 17 tackles for a loss, ranking in the top-10 nationally in both categories. He also has 12 quarterback hurries a blocked kick, a pass deflection and an interception which he returned 25 yards for a touchdown.