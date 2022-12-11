Alabama linebacker Will Anderson accepted his fourth national award this, winning the Lott IMPACT Award on Sunday.

The junior becomes the second Alabama player to win the award since DeMeco Ryans won the honors in 2005. Anderson has traveled more than 3,000 miles during his postseason streak of awards. Last week, he stopped in Charlotte and Houston to pick up his second-consecutive Nagurski Award and his first Rotary Lombardi Award.

Thursday was a bit of a reprieve from his hectic travel schedule as he won his first Bednarik Award during ESPN’s college football awards telecast. Then a day after graduating, he was on the road again to Newport Beach, California to pick up the Lott IMPACT Award.

Anderson is also in rare company, becoming the first player to win the Nagurski, Bednarik, Lombardi and Lott awards in the same season since Notre Dame's Manti Te’o accomplished the feat in 2012.