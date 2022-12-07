Will Anderson repeats as SEC Defensive Player of the Year
For the second year in a row, Alabama linebacker Will Anderson was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year the conference announced on Wednesday. He is the first player to earn the honor in back-to-back seasons since 2003.
Anderson recorded 51 tackles, 10 sacks, 17 tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hurries. The junior also recorded an interception which he returned for a touchdown against Louisiana Monroe. Anderson leads the SEC in sacks and tackles for loss and is in the top nationally in both categories.
He now has 62 tackles for loss and 34.5 sacks for his career, good for second in program history behind Derrick Thomas.
The honor is one of several awards Anderson has won this postseason as he was also named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press. He also repeated as the Bronko Nagurski Award winner and is a finalist for the Lombardi Award, the Chuck Bednarik Award and the Lott IMPACT Award.
2022 SEC FOOTBALL AWARDS
Offensive Player of the Year
Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
Defensive Player of the Year
Will Anderson, Alabama
Special Teams Player of the Year
Jack Podlesney, Georgia
Freshman of the Year
Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Austin Williams, Mississippi State
Jacobs Blocking Trophy
Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Coach of the Year
Kirby Smart, Georgia