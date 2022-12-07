For the second year in a row, Alabama linebacker Will Anderson was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year the conference announced on Wednesday. He is the first player to earn the honor in back-to-back seasons since 2003.

Anderson recorded 51 tackles, 10 sacks, 17 tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hurries. The junior also recorded an interception which he returned for a touchdown against Louisiana Monroe. Anderson leads the SEC in sacks and tackles for loss and is in the top nationally in both categories.

He now has 62 tackles for loss and 34.5 sacks for his career, good for second in program history behind Derrick Thomas.

The honor is one of several awards Anderson has won this postseason as he was also named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press. He also repeated as the Bronko Nagurski Award winner and is a finalist for the Lombardi Award, the Chuck Bednarik Award and the Lott IMPACT Award.

2022 SEC FOOTBALL AWARDS

Offensive Player of the Year

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Defensive Player of the Year

Will Anderson, Alabama

Special Teams Player of the Year

Jack Podlesney, Georgia

Freshman of the Year

Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Austin Williams, Mississippi State

Jacobs Blocking Trophy

Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Coach of the Year

Kirby Smart, Georgia