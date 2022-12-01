With the regular season coming to an end, Alabama's Will Anderson and Brian Branch showed off how well they know each other in the latest episode of Whistle's original series 'Home Team' sponsored by Wendy's and Dr. Pepper.

The duo from Georgia has shown their rapport on the field this season. Both players finished in the top five on the team in tackling with Branch tallying 78 total tackles while Anderson recorded 51.

While it was a drop in production from last season for Anderson, he still managed to lead the team in sacks with 10 and tackles for loss with 17. Branch wasn't far behind in both categories finishing second on the team behind Anderson with 10 tackles for loss along with two sacks.

While No. 31 and No. 14 made their presence felt on the field every week, against ULM, the duo shined scoring a touchdown in the same game.

"It’s even more crazy because both of us were like, bro," Anderson said in Septmeber. "He texted me after the game and was like ‘Bro did we both really just score a touchdown at the same time in the same game?’ It was crazy, especially just growing up with him, playing little league football with him. It was a moment. It was fun.”

Branch and Anderson will continue to be linked after their careers end at Alabama. Recent mock drafts have both Georgia natives going in the first round of the NFL Draft in April. Both players haven't revealed anything much about their future plans, it's clear the bond the duo shares was a huge addition to the Alabama defense this season.

Click the link below for an in-depth look at how well Anderson and Branch know each other.