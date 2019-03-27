TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The only knocks on Tua Tagovailoa’s record-breaking sophomore season came when he was sent to the turf by opposing defenders. While the quarterback spent most of the year dazzling spectators with his pinpoint precision, he also provided plenty of breathless moments for Alabama fans while lying on the ground in pain.

Tagovailoa injured his right knee against Arkansas during Week 6 of the season. He experienced injury scares the following four weeks, leaving the game against Missouri, Tennessee and Mississippi State. Tagovailoa was then forced out of the SEC Championship Game after he suffered an ankle injury when he was stepped on by offensive lineman Jonah Williams in the fourth quarter.

The plan this year is to keep Tagovailoa on his feet. How Alabama intends on doing that was one of the topics during Nick Saban’s news conference Tuesday. After watching his quarterback battle injuries last year, the head coach was asked if he planned on reworking his offense to provide better protection in the pocket.

“No,” Saban responded before putting his palms to the air and crossing his arms. “I mean we can seven-man protect every time and send three guys out so that they could double cover them all."

Continue reading