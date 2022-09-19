TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Will Anderson Jr. did his part, now it’s time for his Alabama teammates to pay up. The junior edge rusher recorded his first career touchdown over the weekend as he returned an interception 25 yards to the end zone during the Crimson Tide’s 63-7 victory over Louisiana-Monroe.

The pick-6 was one of three non-offensive touchdowns on the day and served as one of the early sparks in the game. More importantly for Anderson’s bank account, it served as Alabama’s first turnover of the year.

“It’s crazy because in the locker room before the game we were talking as a defense, it was like ‘Everybody has to put in $20 for whoever gets the first turnover,’” Anderson revealed Monday. “I got the first turnover, so everybody’s got to give me $20.”

While that bet could result in a nice payday for Anderson, the star edge rusher joked that he’s having a hard time collecting his winnings so far.

“We’ve got to see because they playing right now,” Anderson said with a smile. “They keep trying to bring up this NIL stuff, saying Will Anderson doesn’t need it. I told them it’s horsecrap. I’m going to get my 20 out of everybody.”

Anderson would certainly be an intimidating money collector if he decides to hold his teammates to their word. Fortunately for the Alabama locker room, the 6-foot-4, 243-pound linebacker seems to be in a good mood. How could he not be after finding the end zone for the first time since rec ball?

Monday, Anderson said that he told himself that he was going to get an interception at some point in the season. However, Saturday’s score came as a bit of a surprise in the moment.

“When I was on the field, I was kind of shocked that I had it,” Anderson said. “Then when I was running I was even more shocked. Shock just kept coming, but when we got to the end zone, it was fun. Just to see how excited my teammates were for me, it was most definitely a top-five moment since I’ve been here.”

Perhaps Malachi Moore should be exempt from paying his $20. After all, the defensive back was the unsung hero of the play as his pressure from the right side forced ULM quarterback Chandler Rogers to fire a rushed throw that ultimately ricocheted off the hands of running back Andrew Henry, allowing Anderson to pluck it from the air.

Anderson might not be willing to waive the fee, but he did recognize Moore’s contribution to the play, stating the defensive backs do a good job of helping out with the pass rush.

“They be doing a lot of pass rush moves out there,” Anderson said of the defensive backs. “Brian Branch is known for spinning a lot. Malachi Moore, he always tries to work his hands and stuff like that. It’s so crazy. He’s like, ‘When are we going to get some pass-rush work in?’ We were just talking about it in the weight room today. You know, it’s fun just having all those versatile players on the field at one time.”

The respect goes both ways. After watching Anderson lead the nation with 33.5 tackles for a loss and 17.5 sacks over 15 games last season, cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry made sure to praise the edge rusher Saturday for the athleticism he showed during his first interception.

“Heisman,” McKinstry said while shaking his head after the game. “What he can’t do, man? I mean, I’ve done seen it all. … We’re just so proud of him. He brings so much energy to the team.”

Anderson appreciates the praise, but he still wouldn’t mind if a few 20s make it his way as promised.