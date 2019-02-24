As we continue my 2019 prediction series, today I am going to highlight five true freshmen that I feel will get major playing time this coming season. As you know, Alabama has another incredible freshmen class coming in and out of their 85 man roster, 38 are freshmen. Yes, 45% of the roster will be players with limited playing experience. With that said, the freshmen at Alabama are like no other freshmen in the Nation.

By the numbers, Alabama signed 27 prospects from the Class of 2019, out of those 27 prospects, 15 were early enrollees, and from the Class of 2018, Alabama red-shirted 11 freshmen, which gives the Crimson Tide an incredible amount of youth. When we look at the projected Depth Chart compiled on BamaInsider.com, most of the positions, especially on offense are penciled in with returning starters, but on defense and special teams, there is an opportunity for a true freshman to battle for significant playing time instantly.

I'll start at the middle backer position. As you know, Mack Wilson left after his junior season to enter the NFL Draft and going into spring ball, the WILL inside linebacker position is up for grabs. Incoming Four-star linebacker Shane Lee out of Baltimore, Maryland is listed at 6-foot-0, 246 pounds...

Continue Reading Here

Not a subscriber?

Try Free 30-Days

