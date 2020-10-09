Denny Thompson had seen that face from Mac Jones before. Following Jones’ tipped-ball interception against Texas A&M last week, the camera panned in on the Alabama quarterback, revealing his frustration.

“They went to him, and you could see that pissed off look on his face,” said Thompson, the owner of 6 Points, a quarterback training facility in Jones’ hometown of Jacksonville, Fla. “But then the camera stayed on him, and then he was fine. It was almost like you could see him gather himself. He’s realized ‘I’ve got a bunch of people expecting something out of me.' He knows he has to stay in the moment and perform for them.”

That mental progression is emblematic of Jones’ emergence as the leader of Alabama’s offense. In the past, the redshirt junior would have stewed over such a mistake, allowing it to fester in his mind while prompting further errors on the field.

Thompson remembers a training session with Jones this offseason where the right-hander worked out alongside other top passers, including Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs. During one particular drill, Jones went through a short series of misses, causing him to boil up.

“After about the third one, I hear him over there like kind of yelling at himself a little bit,” Thompson recalled. “It wasn’t that dramatic, but you could tell he was disgusted and upset with himself.

“I remember Josh Dobbs looking over to him and being like, ‘Dude, it’s OK. Just throw the next one.’ Sure enough, that next one came out perfect and he was good to go.”

Jones didn’t need Dobbs’ or anyone else’s reassurance following last week’s interception. After quickly recollecting himself on the sideline, he went on to complete nine of his next 11 throws en route to passing for a career-best 435 yards and four touchdowns.

“There’s nothing to it, you can’t go in there being emotional,” Jones said following the game. “Just do your job. That’s what I tell everybody, just do your job every play.”

When asked about Jones earlier this week, Nick Saban attributed his quarterback’s increased mental fortitude to confidence gained over experience. The Texas A&M game was Jones’ sixth career start after the right-hander filled in for an injured Tua Tagovailoa late last season.

Once the forgotten member of an Alabama quarterback room that included two eventual Heisman finalists in Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts, Jones oftentimes found himself stressing over ways to stand out to his coaches earlier in his career.

“It’s a lot more difficult when you know you don’t have very many rep opportunities,” explained Joe Dickinson, Jones’ longtime quarterback coach and a former Oklahoma offensive coordinator. “When he comes out there and Tua is getting all the reps, he knows his reps are limited, so he’s pressing. I think that was probably more of it than anything. I think he feels more at home now. He knows he’s the guy right now. When you feel like you’re the guy, it’s easier to not labor over every little mistake.”

Through two games this season, Jones leads the nation with a 222.07 passer rating, more than 20 points higher than Joe Burrow’s NCAA-record of 201.96 set last season. The Alabama quarterback ranks third in the nation with a 74.5 completion percentage and has already piled up 684 yards and six touchdowns through the air — a pace that would put him at 3,420 yards and 30 touchdowns by the time the Tide wraps up its 10-game conference schedule.

However, don’t expect recent success to alter his critical nature.

“Mac’s a perfectionist,” Thompson said. “If you look up perfectionist in the dictionary, there’s Mac. That isn’t going to change.”