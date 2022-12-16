TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Six members of Alabama’s 2023 class have already joined the team and are helping the Crimson Tide in preparation for its Sugar Bowl matchup against Kansas State at the end of the month. Quarterback Eli Holstein, defensive lineman Hunter Osborne, athlete Brayson Hubbard and offensive linemen Wilkin Formby, Miles McVay and RyQuee McElderry were all present during the team’s first practice Friday afternoon.

The early enrolees will have to go through the NCAA’s acclimatization period but will be able to take part in the Crimson Tide’s seven practices in Tuscaloosa before the team travels to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl. Friday, Nick Saban said the early start should be beneficial in getting the incoming freshmen acclimated to the next level.

“They’re in the meetings, they have a chance to learn, they get on the field, they learn something every day,” Saban said. “They may not get the reps because at some point in time we have to rep the guys that are going to be able to play in the game, but just the experience of seeing what college football practice is like and what meetings are like, how you gotta focus, how you gotta learn — I think to help their development, I think this is really a huge advantage for them.”

Holstein is one of two quarterbacks Alabama is bringing in next year’s class, joining fellow four-star prospect Dylan Lonergan, who is set to join the team over the summer.

Holstein passed for 2,035 yards and 21 touchdowns while adding 456 yards and nine scores on the ground during his senior season at Zachary High School. Last year, he led his team to the Louisiana 5A state title, passing for 3,228 yards and 30 touchdowns while rushing for 523 yards and 14 more scores.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 220-pounds, Holstein has a similar frame to Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (6-5, 235). The freshman could provide a nice-scout team look at the Wildcats’ dual-threat passer over the next week. Hubbard will play in the secondary at Alabama but served as a dual-threat quarterback for his high school team. His athleticism could also come in handy in helping the Tide prepare for Kansas State’s attack.

Speaking of scout team help, Formby, McElderry and McVay could add much-need numbers to Alabama’s depleted offensive line unit. The Crimson Tide has lost five offensive linemen to the transfer portal including starting left guard Javion Cohen as well as backups Tanner Bowles, Tommy Brockermeyer, Amari Kight and Damieon George Jr.

Alabama is deep on the defensive line, but Osborne will get the opportunity to soak in knowledge from experienced seniors D.J. Dale and Byron Young.