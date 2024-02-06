TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The rules state that every basketball court must be 94 feet long and 50 feet wide. The surrounding setup, well that’s a different story.

No. 16 Alabama will enter one of college basketball’s rowdiest environments when it travels to No. 12 Auburn on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. CT tipoff inside Nevile Arena. The 9,121-seat venue is known for creating a claustrophobic setting for its visitors as the Tigers’ rowdy student section is positioned just a few feet from the court. That’s quite a bit different than Coleman Coliseum, which has a capacity of 15,316 but features a more cavernous setup.

“In Coleman, our first row is way off the floor,” Oats said Tuesday when comparing the two venues. “You go to Auburn, and they’re a lot more like Duke where the students are right on the floor. I think it’s a great environment. I think it’s what makes college basketball college basketball, having the student section, they’re rowdy, they're loud and they’re right on top of you.

“It’s hard to hear yourself even think. It’s hard to get play calls called. It’s hard for players to communicate on defense. It’s loud. It’s great, and I love it.”

Auburn is 11-0 inside Neville Arena this season and won its last 14 home games. The last team to tame the Tigers in front of their home fans? That would be Alabama, which pulled away in the second half for a 77-69 road victory last season.

Since taking over Alabama in the 2019-20 season, Oats is 5-3 against Auburn. That includes a 2-2 mark inside Neville Arena.

While it might create some adversity for his team, Oats said he enjoys the environment at Auburn, stating that it takes him back to his days as a high school coach.

“It reminds me a lot of high school gyms, just with a lot more people in there. You kind of pack 2,000 people in a high school gym and get a similar setting. Now you pack whatever they seat, 8,9, 10,000, whatever it is. That place is loud.”

Don’t get him wrong, Oats means that as a compliment. The former math teacher started his head coaching career at Detroit’s Romulus High School, leading his team to a 222-52 record over 11 seasons from 2002-13. Wednesday, Oats kept with the high school theme, stating he’s always been a fan of coaching in passionate environments like the one the Alabama-Auburn rivalry creates.

“These big games, to me they’re fun,” Oat said. “I like going into an environment like that. Like I said, some of it takes me back to my days at Romulus when I was a high school coach. You get those big rivalry games, Romulus-Bellville when I first got there. They were sellouts, and you’ve got to lock the doors so people can’t get in. Guys were sneaking in through side doors trying [to watch]. Shoot, this is fun. You get to compete here, you get to do it in a packed-out gym in front of a national audience.”

The stage is much bigger for Wednesday night’s game. So are the stakes.

Alabama enters the matchup looking for its second straight regular-season sweep over Auburn after beating the Tigers 79-75 in Tuscaloosa last month. The last time either team accomplished that feat in the rivalry occurred over a decade ago when the Tide rattled off five straight wins from March 6, 2010 to Feb. 29, 2012.

In addition to bragging rights, Alabama (16-6, 8-1 in the SEC) leads Auburn (18-4, 7-2) by a single game for first place in the conference standings. While that will undoubtedly lead to a hostile environment for the visitors, Oats said he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I get a little nervous, a little excited,” Oats said. “More excited, more amped up than anything. I coach for a lot of reasons, but one of them is it’s a way to compete and I like to compete. It’s a little different than playing chess or golf.”

And a lot louder, too.