The video game creators might be onto something. Last week, a clip of Kendrick Law’s game-changing speed in the new College Football 25 video game went viral, as it showed the Alabama receiver racing past defenders for a touchdown on a jet sweep.

During Alabama’s SEC Media Days appearance in Dallas on Wednesday, first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer spoke highly of Law, revealing some eyebrow-raising stats regarding the junior’s top-end speed.

“He hit 23.6 mph in workouts, and he can absolutely fly … on top of being a 450 lb bench guy,” DeBoer said according to ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic.

Come again?

For perspective, Seattle Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf posted the highest miles-per-hour recording in the NFL last season when he hit 22.23 mph on a 73-yard touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys. While DeBoer didn’t specify whether or not Law was wearing pads during his recent sprint, the achievement is still impressive. So is the 5-foot-11, 201-pound receiver’s ability to lift 450 pounds in the weight room.

Alabama will look to rely on Law’s athleticism a lot more this fall as it loses a receiving trio of Jermaine Burton, Isaiah Bond and Amari Niblack that combined for 58% of its yards through the air last season.

Law is coming off a sophomore campaign that saw him record 15 receptions for 135 yards while also averaging 23.82 yards per kickoff return. According to Pro Football Focus, he also led all Crimson Tide receivers with a 77.2 run-blocking grade.

Law’s do-it-all skill set should allow him to line up either in the slot or out on the perimeter. Last season, he even spent time working out of Alabama’s backfield in certain packages.

However, his impact doesn’t end on the field.

When asked about Law on Wednesday, the first word that came to Jalen Milroe’s mind was “confidence.” The Alabama quarterback also praised his receiver for his leadership, commending him on his attention to detail and his ability to resonate with his teammates.

“That’s something he did a really good job with because now with him going on to become an upperclassman, he has had time in the system,” Milroe said. “He may not have that many reps, but he has been in the system. And with that, he’s grown in confidence, and he’s been a really key resource for us to be successful in the future.

“To see him, to see how hard he’s been working, he’s put his head down and constantly worked and also being a great teammate is something that has been missed. I’m super proud of him because he’s just stayed grounded and constantly just tried to get better.”