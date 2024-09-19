Why Kendrick Law is Alabama's 'junkyard dog'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The stat sheet doesn’t tell the full story. On paper, Kendrick Law is off to a slow start this season. The junior receiver has just one catch for a 22-yard touchdown, and that came during Alabama’s opener against Western Kentucky. Since then, you haven’t seen his name in the box score.

However, the Crimson Tide has felt his presence on the field. So have its opponents. Just ask Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler, who was put on his backside by a punishing block from Law last week.

While numbers don’t capture those moments, they haven’t gone unnoticed over the past three weeks.

“A lot of people get worried about a lot of different things,” Alabama wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard said. “What I recall about this sport is that it is a team sport. There are certain jobs and requirements that are a little bit more dirty, but we expect everybody to do those dirty jobs. … Kendrick Law does those things.

“He’s going to do the down-and-dirty work. He’s going to be that junkyard dog that you’re looking for and give us the opportunity to have success in a variety of ways.”