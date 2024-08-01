TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama has a pair of experienced veterans in its inside linebacker room. Redshirt junior Deontae Lawson and junior Jihaad Campbell are projected to be two of the most impactful players on Alabama's defense in 2024. Last season the duo combined for 133 tackles and 3.5 sacks and should both continue their upward trajectories as starters on defense this season.

Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Kane Wommack praised both Lawson and Campbell for their leadership of the inside linebackers behind them, following Alabama’s second fall camp practice Thursday. But Wommack continued to say that a third member of the inside linebacker unit has impressed this offseason and is already at the level of Lawson and Campbell.

“I think Justin Jefferson had an unbelievable spring and I think he’s had an even better summer going into fall camp,” Wommack said. “I would say Justin Jefferson is right there with those other two guys. I think we have three starter-type linebackers from that position. So very impressed with him.”

Wommack’s high praise for Jefferson marks another achievement in what’s been a long climb up to the highest level of college football. Jefferson started his career at the junior college level, playing two seasons for Pearl River Community College. He recorded 86 tackles, two sacks and an interception in his sophomore campaign. He also clocked a staggering 4.34 40-yard dash time.

Jefferson committed to Alabama ahead of his junior season in 2023. He appeared in 14 games, totaling four tackles and a forced fumble as he primarily worked on special teams. His progress in the offseason has helped set the speedy inside linebacker for a strong finish to his college career.

“It's kind of one of those classic cases, right?” Wommack said. “You get a guy from junior college, that first year sometimes the learning curve is a little bit challenging and then all of a sudden a year later they’re showing tremendous production, and obviously he’s a very gifted athlete.”

Jefferson’s perceived jump will be a huge boost for Alabama’s depth at inside linebacker. The Crimson Tide can rely on a starting quality player who managed to carve out some playing time at Alabama a season ago after cutting his teeth in JUCO. Jefferson stepping up and being a capable reliever for either Campbell or Lawson also allows Wommack to be patient in developing the rest of the Crimson Tide’s younger crop of inside linebackers.

Wommack has been impressed with the group’s early progress. He credited redshirt sophomore Jeremiah Alexander for his work adjusting to a new position after playing outside linebacker for the past two seasons. He also mentioned freshman Justin Okoronkwo, who starred in Alabama's A-Day game with 11 tackles.

“I’ve been impressed with some of those younger guys as well,” Wommack said. “I think Jeremiah Alexander is starting to take steps forward in the right direction. He’s played the Jack position the last couple of years and making that transition to inside linebacker, those are two different worlds. You can’t just sit there and say ‘I’m going to move this guy from here to here,’ you gotta rep that, you gotta work that. I’ve been very impressed with Justin Okoronkwo… been really impressed with some of the things he’s doing as well.”