TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. are likely to come off the board within the first five picks of this year’s NFL Draft. However, they aren’t the Alabama classmen projected to hear their name called on Day 1.

After declaring for the NFL Draft on Monday, running back Jahmyr Gibbs said he’s been told by advisors that he will likely be selected somewhere in the middle of the first round. The speedy Alabama back will have a chance to improve his stock in a couple of months during the NFL Combine which will take place in Indianapolis from Feb. 27 until March 6.

Flashing his sub-4.4 speed in the 40-yard dash will certainly help.

Monday, Gibbs said he was clocked at 4.32 in the 40 during his freshman year at Georgia Tech. While he’d have no problem repeating that feat in March, he believes he might have even more in the tank at the combine.

“I’m hoping to get faster,” he said.

After transferring to Alabama last offseason, Gibbs was one of the Crimson Tide’s biggest weapons this season. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound back led the team with 926 yards and seven touchdowns on 151 carries while catching 44 passes for 444 yards and three touchdowns. He also averaged 19.85 yards on 13 kickoff returns.

“I feel like I did a lot of good,” Gibbs said. “There’s always room to improve, so I’m hoping to get my cons and work on them throughout the draft process.”

Anderson, who also declared for the draft Monday, believes his teammate is being a bit modest.

“His cuts are ridiculous,” Anderson said. “His top-end speed is crazy. Trying to catch him downhill is crazy. Any team that gets him is going to be very blessed to have him.”

Along with putting up stellar numbers at Alabama, Gibbs also showed he can carry the load as a bell-cow back. While he didn’t receive quite the workload as recent Crimson Tide ball carriers such as Najee Harris and Brian Robinson, he did record six games with 15 or more carries, including a career-high 24 attempts for 103 yards against Tennessee. Although while reflecting back on his year at Alabama on Monday, he said his biggest growth came in his understanding of the game.

“I would say mentally,” Gibbs said. “The defense, knowing what they’re doing and just game preparation.”

Gibbs is currently the third running back on ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper’s big board, trailing Texas’ Bijan Robinson and Texas A&M’s Devon Achane. Last year, there weren’t any running backs taken in the first round of the NFL Draft as Iowa State’s Breece Hall was the first off the board when he was selected No. 36 overall to the New York Jets in the second round.

This year, Gibbs hopes his speed prompts a team to pounce a little sooner.

“Oh they’re going to get a pick,” Anderson said. “They’re going to get a special guy. He’s very good, very athletic, can move. I’m super excited to see where his future is.”