Alabama and Texas A&M has become one of the more exciting battles on the gridiron that has made its way to the recruiting battlefield. After the Aggies put together their historic 2022 class and following comments from Jimbo Fisher before last season, things have become increasingly chippy. With Texas A&M sitting 4-1 with the Crimson Tide coming into Kyle Field, this game still warrants national attention. The battles between the Aggies aren't going anywhere, and with this game being a major one at this point in the season, it would mean a lot to see the Tide win today. Therefore, we look at some of the 2024 recruiting battles and what's to come in the 2025 class.

In the 2024 class, the Aggies have competed with Alabama for players including TyAnthony Smith, Weston Davis, Daelyn Evans, Dominick McKinnley, Isendre Ahfua, Ashton Funk, Debron Gatling, Jordan Lockhart, and most recently, Terry Bussey, who are all locked into the Aggies. Now, with both teams residing in the SEC West and with Texas remaining a huge focus for Alabama, it makes sense that the two teams would be fighting for players. Currently, Texas A&M holds the No. 4 class nationally, while Alabama ranks No. 8 nationally. With Alabama, a couple of players committed to the Aggies could get another look as we push toward December.

Coleman visited the Crimson Tide for their game against Texas, where the staff could roll out the red carpet. As the No. 1 player in the state, Coleman is getting the hard press from those around him, including his two teammates (Rydarrius Morgan & Isaia Faga), who are committed to Alabama. The Crimson Tide would like to add another receiver to the class, and according to people close to the program, the staff hasn't given up yet. We will continue to keep an eye on this week, especially following the results of today's game.

Tupelo (Mississippi) ILB Tristan Jernigan is one of the most talented players in Mississippi.

He picked up an offer from Alabama about two months ago, but at the time, he remained solid to the Aggies. Right now, Alabama has (Quinton Reese, Justin Okoronkwo, and Sterling Dixon) several linebacker commits on hand right now, who all bring their own unique skill sets, but as we push closer to December, just another name to monitor.

With most of the talent already locked in for both teams regarding 2024, the attention has started to turn towards the 2025 class, with the Aggies doing everything possible to compete with the Crimson Tide. Here are a few names to watch regarding battles that could sway the direction of both team's futures.

Rivals100 Players

MacIntyre seems to be an Alabama lean at the moment, but he does have an offer from the Aggie Staff, who's still in contact.

Sanchez is one of the most talented players in the country. He holds Alabama in high regard but the Aggies won't let him leave the state without giving him plenty to consider.

The Crimson Tide offered Williams last week. He mentioned that the offer "changes his recruitment," so we could see this become another heated battle for a player who was high on the Aggies before the offer.

Fegans has spent plenty of time around the Texas A&M and Alabama programs over the last several years. With his recruitment wide open again, the in-state target is giving both schools a hard look. Fegans will be in College Station this weekend.

The Tide offered Sanders earlier than most but with Sanders remaining fairly tight-lipped, we will have to follow the visits on this one. Sanders is a freaky player in the middle, who may be hard to get to leave the state but only time will tell.

Pettaway was offered by Alabama this summer, and following the offer, it gave the speedy cornerback plenty to consider. Pettaway plans to get back up to Alabama this year for a game. One to keep an eye on here.

Haywood is a talented offensive line target who plays for Denton Ryan, a Texas powerhouse producing top-tier NFL-level talent (Billy Bowman, JaTavious Sanders, Bear Alexander, Anthony Hill, etc.). The Top 100 target, Haywood, is just another elite athlete ready to make a name for himself. So far, Haywood has been pretty slow about the process but is giving both schools a hard look.

With Alabama already having one running back in the class (Anthony Rogers), it may be first come, first serve for the second spot. Blaylock has built a strong bond with the Alabama staff and communicates with them weekly, but due to his proximity to College Station, the Aggies are also telling Blaylock why he should end up an Aggie.

Hilson was offered by Alabama less than 24 hours ago, and following the offer, he mentioned that Alabama is immediately in consideration for his commitment. The four-star talent said to expect him to be on campus sooner rather than later. More to come.