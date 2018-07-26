Stepping in front of the camera with the poise and moxie you’d expect from a two-year starter, Damien Harris smiled and quipped his way past reporters’ questions as efficiently as he slips past defenders on the playing field.

It’s no surprise Alabama selected the running back as one of its three representatives for last week’s SEC Media Days in Atlanta. Harris elected to forgo the NFL Draft earlier this year to play out his senior season as he looks to become the first Alabama back to rush for 1,000 yards or more in three straight seasons. Following SEC Media Days, he earned first-team honors on the media’s preseason All-SEC team.

That’s all great, but it isn’t why Alabama head coach Nick Saban picked him for the job.

Along with his consistency on the field, Harris has been a safe bet off it as well. While Alabama doesn’t allow freshmen to speak to the media, Harris is heading into his third season in the spotlight and is well-versed on just about anything that comes his way. Last week that inevitably included the hot-topic question of Alabama’s quarterback battle between Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa.