Alabama assistants respond to missed calls against Tennessee

Alabama assistants respond to missed calls against Tennessee

Alabama suffered a few missed calls during its loss to Tennessee.

 • Tony Tsoukalas
Where does Alabama basketball rank in the preseason coaches poll

Where does Alabama basketball rank in the preseason coaches poll

Alabama will start the season as a top-five team in both the AP and coaches polls.

 • Jack Knowlton
Tyler Booker praised for intensity, leadership as Alabama looks to rebound

Tyler Booker praised for intensity, leadership as Alabama looks to rebound

Tyler Booker has set the tone for the Tide this week.

 • Jack Knowlton
Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup against No. 21 Missouri

Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup against No. 21 Missouri

The Tide will face the Tigers at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday.

 • Henry Sklar
Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season

Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season

Here's how Alabama's commits performed last week.

 • Jack Knowlton

Published Oct 16, 2024
Why Alabama WR coach says he wouldn't double-team Ryan Williams
circle avatar
Tony Tsoukalas  •  TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
info icon
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After a red-hot introduction to college football, Ryan Williams has seen his numbers cool off a bit the past two weeks.


The freshman receiver piled up 462 yards and five touchdowns over his first four games. That included a six-catch, 177-yard performance against Georgia as he pirouetted past a pair of Bulldogs defenders for a game-winning touchdown. Since then, he’s managed seven catches for 114 yards and a touchdown in games against Vanderbilt and South Carolina. Not bad, but noticeably off the pace of his torrid start to the season.


So what’s the reason for the dip in production?


