Why Alabama WR coach says he wouldn't double-team Ryan Williams

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After a red-hot introduction to college football, Ryan Williams has seen his numbers cool off a bit the past two weeks.





The freshman receiver piled up 462 yards and five touchdowns over his first four games. That included a six-catch, 177-yard performance against Georgia as he pirouetted past a pair of Bulldogs defenders for a game-winning touchdown. Since then, he’s managed seven catches for 114 yards and a touchdown in games against Vanderbilt and South Carolina. Not bad, but noticeably off the pace of his torrid start to the season.





So what’s the reason for the dip in production?



