Alabama’s wait to climb in the College Football Playoff rankings is becoming worrisome. The chaos the Crimson Tide needs from teams in front of it hasn’t happened, and it still sits four places out of the playoff picture with two weeks remaining until the top four is decided.

If No. 8 Alabama wins out, it should climb at least three spots. For starters, it would move ahead of No. 1 Georgia with a win over the Bulldogs in next week’s SEC Championship Game. The loser of No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Michigan also figures to drop once they square off Saturday. Meanwhile, No. 4 Washington and No. 6 Oregon appear likely to meet up in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

However, all that would only move Alabama up to five without a little more help.

Even with just one loss and an SEC title, the Crimson Tide might still need No. 5 Florida State or No. 7 Texas to slip up over the next two weeks in order to snag a playoff spot. That’s not out of the realm of possibility, but the Seminoles and Longhorns should be favorites in both of their remaining matchups.

With that in mind, here are a few reasons why Alabama should be concerned over its playoff chances.