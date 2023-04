It's no secret, the key to a stable offense is a consistent offensive line.

For Alabama, that standard has become a challenge to recapture after the 2020 unit won the Joe Moore Award for the best offensive line in the country. With the best five-man unit in the nation, the Crimson Tide captured its 18th national championship thanks to an offense that tallied more than 540 total yards per game.

In 2022, Alabama's front five was marred with inconsistency as it struggled to keep Bryce Young unscathed throughout the season. While it lost seven linemen, including three starters, the pieces for a new and improved front is already in the works in Tuscaloosa.