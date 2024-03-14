TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s starting offensive line tipped the scales at a whopping 1,693 pounds last year. That’s 338 pounds per head, roughly 25 pounds heavier than the average NFL offensive lineman.

Supersized fronts were often celebrated in the Nick Saban era. Alabama’s Joe Moore Award-winning unit in 2020 was arguably the best offensive line the Crimson Tide ever assembled, and it averaged 334 pounds per starter.

Evan Neal (6-foot-7, 350 pounds) and Jedrick Wills (6-foot-5, 320 pounds) were both heavier tackles who went on to become top-10 picks over the past few years. Landon Dickerson (6-foot-6, 325 pounds) became the highest-paid guard in NFL history this week.

There’s nothing wrong with a little beef up front. Just don’t expect that to be the norm at Alabama under this new regime.

Kalen DeBoer compiled a Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line of his own at Washington last year. However, that unit weighed in at an average of 306 pounds per starter. That slimmer physique made sense, as DeBoer’s scheme calls for his linemen to move and pull quite a bit more than what Alabama has been accustomed to over the past few years.

Last year, 77 of Washington’s 589 dropbacks (12.87%) involved screen passes. By comparison, Alabama only drew up 34 screens on 435 dropbacks (7.81%). It’s harder to show how much more Washington’s line was called to pull in the running game, but take it from Alabama guard Tyler Booker — DeBoer’s new quick-strike attack will keep the Tide’s front on its toes.

“It’s going to be an adjustment as far as doing it in a game, but I’m an athlete,” said Booker, who is listed at 6-foot-5, 352 pounds on Alabama’s online roster. “If I drop 50 pounds, I’ll be catching passes out at tight end.”

Not to worry, Alabama is keeping its All-SEC guard on the line. And while the new scheme might call for Booker to drop a few pounds over the next month, don’t expect him to look drastically different this fall.

When asked about Alabama’s new offensive approach last week, first-year offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic said the goal of his unit is “still about getting guys as big as they can be where they can still move and at a high level.”

“It’s not like we have this big weight-loss plan going on,” he said. “But there’s some guys overweight, need to lose some weight, we’re on that. But it’s still about, get as big as you can where you still can move.”

According to Kapilovic, the majority of Alabama’s increased mobility on the offensive line will come from endurance built up through training sessions. One thing the Crimson Tide kept from the past regime was its 4th Quarter program, which Booker says was just as intense as ever this offseason.

In fact, the jumbo-sized guard is looking forward to surprising a few people once he gets back on the field.

“I’m just glad to have the opportunity that the coaches are giving me,” Booker said, “the opportunity to show my athleticism so the scouts at the next level can see that.”

Alabama’s online roster has yet to update players' weights from last season, but the Tide already has a lighter unit this spring.

Alabama’s first-team unit from last week’s open viewing period included Elijah Pritchett (6-foot-6, 312 pounds), Jaeden Roberts (6-foot-5, 316 pounds), James Brockermeyer (6-foot-3, 285 pounds), Booker (6-foot-5, 352 pounds) and Wilkin Formby (6-foot-7, 320 pounds). That’s quite a bit slimmer than last year, but still a hefty average of 317 pounds per starter.

While Alabama is losing a pair of 360-pound tackles in J.C. Latham and Kadyn Proctor, the biggest question mark in this year’s unit is at the center position where Brockermeyer and Washington transfer Parker Brailsford (6-foot-2, 275 pounds) are both a bit light for SEC standards.

That being said, size doesn’t tell the whole story. Brockermeyer has earned positive early reviews this spring, while Brailsford joins Alabama as the highest-graded returning center in the nation, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Parker’s super athletic,” Booker said. “He and I compete in the weight room all the time. He’s very explosive. His weight-room numbers are better than mine, so I just like competing with him in that nature and seeing him work.”

Alabama still has plenty of shaping left to do on its offensive line, both in terms of physique and personnel. However, a week into camp, the unit’s potential appears anything but small.

“They’re doing a lot of good things up front,” running back Jam Miller said. “This year, they’re more physical. Gaps are more open. … They’re big, physical, strong and violent. I’m just ready to run behind them.”