TORONTO — Alabama’s matchup against Purdue in Toronto was supposed to be a battle of two Canadian big men. Zach Edey v. Charles Bediako.

However, in the offseason, plans changed rather unexpectedly.

Currently a member of the Austin Spurs, the G-League affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs, Bediako chose to enter the NBA draft last season rather than staying an extra year to the surprise of many. Meanwhile, Edey stuck around.

In perhaps one of its toughest matchups of the season, Alabama desperately could have used the rim protection and paint presence of its former 7-foot defensive anchor down low. Instead, the Crimson Tide fell to the Boilermakers 92-86 in a hometown game for Edey.

Leading Purdue with 35 points and 7 rebounds, Edey was showing out for the predominantly Purdue crowd despite a neutral site venue.

“Well, there was a lot of black and gold,” head coach Nate Oats said. “I think it’s Zach Edey’s homecoming. We expected that a little bit, Purdue is closer up here. They came out preseason number one and Zach is from Toronto.”

Now, with a huge defensive gap in the roster, Alabama had to have multiple guys to step up and take the role. Unfortunately for Alabama, it is a tough responsibility to take.

Stepping into the starting center role, West Virginia transfer Mohamed Wague took the reins inside the paint and matched up against Edey as the primary defender. However, foul trouble caused an early exit for him as he fouled out with just over a minute left in the game.

Wague played a solid game offensively, scoring 11 points and even hit his first three-pointer of his college career. However, defensively, Wague didn’t have as strong of a game. Only coming down with one rebound in 20 minutes of action, the starting center was dominated on the boards.

“He plays really hard, he gives us an effort,” Oats said. “I thought he had some good plays today. We just got to keep him out of foul trouble.”

Coming off the bench and returning from a short suspension, Nick Pringle was expected to serve a role specifically for defense. However, foul trouble limited his time as well as he was only able to play eight minutes and fouled out with just over three minutes left in the game.

“In 28 minutes, those two (Wague and Pringle) accumulated 10 fouls,” Oats said. “Especially against Zach Edey and bigs like that, we’re going to need them to play some minutes.”

Also attempting to help out the defensive effort down low was the freshman forward Jarin Stevenson. Despite having a solid year so far, this game was definitely not a bright spot for the young forward.

Stevenson couldn’t find success on offense or defense as he only scored one point in 18 minutes on the floor, picked up two fouls, and only came down with one board.

The last bit of hope for rim protection came from freshman forward Sam Walters who isn’t exactly an excellent interior defender. Mainly seeing action for his shooting ability from beyond the arc, Walters was able to be a slight spark off the bench from deep as he buried two three-pointers.

While facing one of the top talents in the country, the Crimson Tide needed rim protection help that Bediako has provided the last two seasons. With a new variety of big men on Oats’ squad, Alabama will have its work cut out for them on the interior.

The Crimson Tide continue its tough road trip as it will travel to Omaha, Nebraska for another highly ranked matchup as it will face off against the No. 10 Creighton BlueJays on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on FOX once again.