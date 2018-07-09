CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Tua Tagovailoa AP Images

RELATED: Looking back on the top-ranked QBs in Rivals.com's history The start of preseason camp is right around the corner and the focus for several programs will be on the quarterback position as former elite recruits battle it out for the starting job. In the weeks leading up to the start of camp, we will take a look at some of the most high-profile battles and have National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell weigh in on how he sees things shaking out and why while also getting an opinion from one of our experts on the ground. First up is Alabama.

THE SITUATION

As the defending national champions with two quality quarterbacks returning, there are plenty of schools around the country that would like switch places with Nick Saban and his staff as they try to sort out the battle between Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa. Hurts led the Tide to back-to-back title games, but was pulled at halftime of last season’s championship game in favor of Tagovailoa, who ended up leading Alabama to a dramatic victory. Saban has downplayed the competition this offseason and even opined about increase in quarterback transfers, with most assuming the loser of the battle between the two will result in a transfer as well.

THE FRONT-RUNNER

As a recruit: Tagovailoa’s recruitment saw a steady rise as it moved along, and for long stretches it looked like USC was the team to beat. But Alabama jumped into the mix and quickly won Tagovailoa and his family over and he pledged to the Tide in May. USC made another late push, but Alabama was able to hold onto his commitment. College career: Tagovailoa saw most of his action during the 2017 season in mop-up duty, as he didn’t attempt more than 12 passes in a game during the regular season. But with Alabama trailing and Hurts ineffective, Saban called the true freshman’s number in the national title game against Georgia and he led the Tide to victory, throwing for 166 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime.

THE CHALLENGER

As a recruit: Despite having a national offer list and being ranked in the Rivals250, Hurts kept a relatively low profile on the recruiting trail. His recruitment came down to Alabama, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Florida and he committed to the Tide following the conclusion of his junior year. College career: It’s weird to think of Hurts as the challenger, especially considering his has been Alabama’s starter for the last two seasons. After quickly wrestling the job away from then-starter Blake Barnett as a true freshman in 2016, Hurts led the Tide to within one play of winning the national title as they came up just short in a loss to Clemson. He was named the SEC's Offensive Player of the Year in 2016. He opened 2017 as the unquestioned starter and put up big numbers – 2,780 yards passing and 954 yards rushing – but after going 3-for-8 for 21 yards in the first half of the championship game against Georgia, he was benched in favor of Tagovailoa.

THE LONGSHOT

As a recruit: Jones had a pretty eventful recruitment, making a very early commitment to Kentucky and then seeing his stock go through the roof during the spring of his junior year. After nearly flipping to Arizona State, an offer from Alabama came through and he made his commitment to the Tide shortly thereafter. College career: Obviously the Tide’s battle at quarterback comes down to Tagovailoa and Hurts, but should one of them transfer at the conclusion of the competition, it could leave Jones one play away from being throw into action. He redshirted as a freshman in 2017, but looked sharp in the spring game, going 23-of-35 passing for 289 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

LOCAL TAKE

"The battle will be decided in the fall, but entering camp the momentum is on Tua Tagovailoa’s side. Tagovailoa might have made major strides in securing the starting spot this spring if he hadn’t broken a bone in his throwing hand, significantly limiting his participation. However, instead of capitalizing on Tagovailoa’s absence, Hurts struggled during Alabama’s spring game, showing the same inconsistencies in the passing game that plagued him late last season. "With both players healthy, Alabama will begin fall camp with roughly a month to decide who will start behind center against Louisville on Sept. 1. Even then, this battle could play out into the season. A new NCAA law allowing players to play up to four games while still retaining their redshirt status gives Hurts a trial period to either win the job or sit out and graduate in December, allowing him to leave for any school of his choosing. "While Alabama could win with either quarterback behind center, this year’s offense has the potential to be the best during Saban’s time at Alabama, provided the Crimson Tide can spread the ball around to its several playmakers. So far, Tagovailoa has demonstrated a better ability to do that, which gives him the edge at the moment." – Tony Tsoukalas, BamaInsider.com

FARRELL'S TAKE