Nick Sheridan and Kane Wommack will be relaying calls this season.
Nick Sheridan, JaMarcus Shephard and Bryan Ellis all coached at Western Kentucky in previous seasons.
Burnip struggled to start the spring but has been one of Alabama's most consistent performers this fall.
Six could be a magic number when it comes to Alabama’s position battles on offense this weekend. During Wednesday’s SEC
Rivals included Alabama cornerback Zabien Brown as one of the nation's top freshmen this season.
Nick Sheridan and Kane Wommack will be relaying calls this season.
Nick Sheridan, JaMarcus Shephard and Bryan Ellis all coached at Western Kentucky in previous seasons.
Burnip struggled to start the spring but has been one of Alabama's most consistent performers this fall.