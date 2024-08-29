Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Aug 29, 2024
Who’s on campus? Alabama targets in town for season-opener
Default Avatar
Jack Knowlton  •  TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement