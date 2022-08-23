Who's Next for the Tide's No. 1 ranked class?
Following the commitment of Edric Hill to Alabama, the number of spots remaining in the 2023 class is shrinking quickly. Hill became the first defensive tackle to commit to the Crimson Tide, choosi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news