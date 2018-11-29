Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-29 07:36:36 -0600') }} football Edit

Who has the edge: Alabama or Georgia?

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider.com
@Rivals_Kyle
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

Get $99 in team gear when you sign up for an annual subscription!

Related: Know the foe Know the foe: Can Georgia rebound from last year's heartbreaking defeat?

2018 SEC Championship Game

Alabama (A) vs. Georgia (H)

Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 (3 p.m. CT)

Atlanta, Georgia - Mercedes-Benz Stadium (73,000)

TV: CBS | Radio Sirius 127 | XM 191

Line -10.5 Alabama

Scroll down to see which team has the edge in a wide variety of categories including team and individual grades

Vbtnsrsx1h9ie4pz3rtj
Alabama vs. Georgia in the 2018 SEC Championship game | Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 (3 p.m. CT)
Who has the edge: Alabama or Georgia 
Category Alabama Georgia Edge

Overall Record

12-0

11-1

Crimson Tide

Points For

588

481

Crimson Tide

Points Against

165

206

Crimson Tide

vs. Top 25 Teams

3-0

4-1

Crimson Tide

vs. Top 10 Teams

1-0

2-0

Bulldogs

Win streak

12 games

5 games

Crimson Tide

Scoring offense

1st in SEC | 79 TDs | 13 FG

2nd in SEC | 61 TDs | 19 FGs

Crimson Tide

Scoring defense

2nd in SEC | 21 TDs | 6 FGs

4th in SEC | 24 TDs | 13 FGs

Crimson Tide

Total offense

1st in SEC | 2,471 rush yards | 3,985 pass yards (538.0 avg.)

3rd in SEC | 3,118 rush yards | 2,652 pass yards (480.8 avg.)

Crimson Tide

Total defense

1st in SEC | 1,358 rush yards | 2,018 pass yards (282.2 avg.)

3rd in SEC | 1,541 rush yards | 2,101 pass yards (303.5 avg.)

Crimson Tide
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}