2018 SEC Championship Game

Alabama (A) vs. Georgia (H)

Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 (3 p.m. CT)

Atlanta, Georgia - Mercedes-Benz Stadium (73,000)

TV: CBS | Radio Sirius 127 | XM 191

Line -10.5 Alabama

