Who has the edge: Alabama or Georgia?
2018 SEC Championship Game
Alabama (A) vs. Georgia (H)
Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 (3 p.m. CT)
Atlanta, Georgia - Mercedes-Benz Stadium (73,000)
TV: CBS | Radio Sirius 127 | XM 191
Line -10.5 Alabama
|Category
|Alabama
|Georgia
|Edge
|
Overall Record
|
12-0
|
11-1
|
Crimson Tide
|
Points For
|
588
|
481
|
Crimson Tide
|
Points Against
|
165
|
206
|
Crimson Tide
|
vs. Top 25 Teams
|
3-0
|
4-1
|
Crimson Tide
|
vs. Top 10 Teams
|
1-0
|
2-0
|
Bulldogs
|
Win streak
|
12 games
|
5 games
|
Crimson Tide
|
Scoring offense
|
1st in SEC | 79 TDs | 13 FG
|
2nd in SEC | 61 TDs | 19 FGs
|
Crimson Tide
|
Scoring defense
|
2nd in SEC | 21 TDs | 6 FGs
|
4th in SEC | 24 TDs | 13 FGs
|
Crimson Tide
|
Total offense
|
1st in SEC | 2,471 rush yards | 3,985 pass yards (538.0 avg.)
|
3rd in SEC | 3,118 rush yards | 2,652 pass yards (480.8 avg.)
|
Crimson Tide
|
Total defense
|
1st in SEC | 1,358 rush yards | 2,018 pass yards (282.2 avg.)
|
3rd in SEC | 1,541 rush yards | 2,101 pass yards (303.5 avg.)
|
Crimson Tide
