Alabama basketball is set to participate in the first edition of the Players Era Festival this season. The multi-team event will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada during the week of Thanksgiving.

The Crimson Tide were placed in a four-team group with Houston, Notre Dame and Rutgers and will play all three sides in a round-robin competition.

Previous reports indicated that Alabama would play two opponents from its group, followed by a third opponent from the other four-team group, which includes Creighton, Oregon, San Deigo State and Texas A&M.

The previously indicated format could have set up possible matchups between Alabama and Creighton or Alabama and Texas A&M. Alabama is already set to play Creighton on Dec. 14, while it cannot face Texas A&M as NCAA rules state teams from the same conference can't play each other in multi-team events.

Alabama will face Houston on Nov. 26 in its first matchup of the Player's Era Festival. The teams previously participated in a home-and-home series during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. The Crimson Tide won both matchups, beating the Cougars, 83-82, in Tuscaloosa before recording a 71-65 victory in Houston.

The Crimson Tide will then play either Rutgers or Notre Dame on Nov. 27 with its final matchup between one of those two sides on Nov. 29. Alabama has a 2-4 record against Notre Dame with the most recent contest coming during the 2022 NCAA Tournament where the Fighting Irish ended Alabama's season in the first round. Alabama and Rutgers have just one all-time meeting in 1969 which the Crimson Tide won 80-69