Alabama’s Husky position will be key to the success of the Crimson Tide’s secondary in 2024. Similar to the Star role under Nick Saban, the Husky position calls for a versatile defensive back who can thrive in multiple coverage types and line up off the edge or in the box.

First-year defensive coordinator Kane Wommack has seen progress from several of Alabama’s defensive backs who will take that role next season. Redshirt junior DeVonta Smith is projected to start at the Husky spot this season. Wommack has been impressed with Smith, along with several of Alabama’s newcomers who will push for playing time at Husky this season.

“I’ve been pleased with a number of those guys,” Wommack said following Alabama’s fall camp practice Tuesday. “I think DeVonta Smith has done a really good job. Red Morgan has really impressed me. It’s always fun to watch freshmen from where they were in the spring to where they are headed and that jump they make through the summertime. I think he’s probably made a huge jump in that regard.

“I’ve been pleased with some of the things I’ve seen from King Mack, too, coming from another institution, learning all the things he’s needed to learn. He’s made a step here in the summer to be able to do that so he can execute at the level we need him to.”

Wommack’s strong impression of both Morgan and Mack should be considered a welcome sign for an Alabama defensive back unit that’s seen as relatively thin compared to recent seasons. Morgan appears to making a successful jump from the high school level, where he became a four-star safety for Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama. Mack is also still getting his feet wet at the college level, after totaling 70 snaps and three tackles for Penn State last season.

It’s likely wishful thinking to think Mack and Morgan will develop into superstars immediately, but their improvement in learning a difficult position suggests they can be quality depth pieces behind Smith in the coming campaign. It will be crucial for the Crimson Tide to create depth behind Smith, especially given his spotty injury record during his college career.

Because the Husky role calls for such a specific skill set, teams who deploy one are continually recruiting players to specifically play that position. Wommack used former Alabama safety Brian Branch as an example. Branch thrived in the nickel spot as a rookie for the Detroit Lions, racking up 74 tackles 13 pass deflections and three interceptions last season.

However, Wommack added that depth remains key even for more specialized positions. Wommack and defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist aren’t relying on just one player to master the Husky position. Instead, the coaches are having several of Alabama’s safeties, including Morgan and Mack, develop in multiple roles including the Husky position to be better prepared if their name gets called to fill it in a game scenario.

“You always have to have a next best guy out of that room that can step in anywhere,” Wommack said “If it’s at the Husky position, if it’s at the Rover, safety, field or boundary [cornerback], you’ve got to have crossover workout out of that whole safety group.”

With Alabama cross-training its defensive backs, the Tide can manufacture depth by its personnel being more versatile and capable of filling in multiple spots. Alabama is looking to have versatility at all of its DB positions regardless of age or experience. Morgan has worked at Husky, while Zabien Brown, who was recruited as a cornerback, has put on weight and could develop into a safety at the college level. Malachi Moore spent the 2023 season playing the Star position, a role similar to the Husky spot, but will drop back into a deep safety role this season.

Alabama's goal in shifting personnel is to have the most talented group of defensive backs it can, while also having players who can produce at multiple positions should one of Alabama's starters go down. A fully-healthy Smith will be crucial for Alabama's Husky spot, but Wommack's praise of Morgan and Mack indicates that the Crimson Tide's secondary is well on its way to creating the depth it needs to succeed in Kalen DeBoer's first season.