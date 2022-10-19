As the season starts to reach its 3rd quarter, so to speak for, schools that will not make the playoffs, while others will prepare for their respective state championship runs. That said, many players have started to receive recognition toward end-of-the-season honors. One of the more prestigious games set to take place December 10th in form of the 2022 Alabama-Missippi All-Star Football Classic. Alabama, as expected, is set to have a number of commits active in the game. Here is a quick breakdown of the Alabama commits who've been selected.

Pierre has played well this season while receiving a plethora of honors along the way. He will have a real chance to stand out in Mobile with his frame and raw ability.

Hurley has done well manning his position for his Florence teammates to help lead his team to a current 7-2 record. Hurley has great size, listed at 6'3 170lbs. Hurley has remained pretty quiet since his commitment to the Tide, focusing on the team, self, and family.

Ryqueze should be viewed as a welcome addition to this roster based on his energy alone. He will add productive practice reps, great energy, and skill to a strong group. McElderry recently saw his ranking rise to a four-star prospect in the most recent rankings update.

Osborne has been locked into the Tide since he made his selection, visiting for nearly every home game. He's had a pretty good season helping Hewitt-Trussville to a 6-3 record with one week remaining.

Wilkin Formby has great size and movement for a guy his size (6'7, 306). Formby could see himself receiving one last ranking bump with a good performance against good competition.