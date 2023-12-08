Less than 24 hours after putting his name in the NCAA transfer portal, Trevor Etienne might already have a top three. According to a report from the Associate Press’ Mark Long, the Florida back is considering Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State as his preferred next destinations. Etienne is currently the top-rated back in the transfer portal. The 5-foot-9, 205-pound sophomore has served as the Gators' second-leading rusher the past two seasons, averaging 5.9 yards per carry while rushing for 1,472 yards and 14 touchdowns over that span. Etienne, the brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, signed with Florida as the No. 2 all-purpose back and No. 98 overall player in the 2022 class. The Jennings, Louisiana native chose the Gators over Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia and LSU. Here’s a look at how he would fit at each of the three schools he’s reportedly considering.

Alabama

Advertisement

In terms of transfer-portal needs, the running back position is near the bottom of Alabama’s list this offseason. Even if the Crimson Tide loses starter Jase McClellan to the NFL, it should still have one of the deepest backfields in the nation. According to sources, Roydell Williams is expected to return for his final year of eligibility, while the Tide also brings back three potential breakout stars in Jam Miller, Justice Haynes and Richard Young. Still, it’s hard to pass up on a talent like Etienne. The rising junior would likely step in as Alabama’s primary option, providing 24 games of SEC experience to a still somewhat green unit. If Etienne does roll with the Tide, it will likely result in a departure or two at the position. It’s uncertain whether or not Williams would want to return if he’s not in line to take over as the starter. In addition, it could be hard to keep Miller, Haynes and Young happy after the trio was already starved for carries this season. It’s yet to be seen whether or not Ettienne’s interest in Alabama is reciprocated. That being said, it would be hard to blame the Crimson Tide for pursuing someone of his ilk

Georgia

Of Etienne’s three reported preferred destinations, Athens might make the most sense. Georgia was one of the finalists in the four-star back’s recruitment out of high school, along with Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Florida. The Bulldogs will also likely lose their two senior backs Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton to the NFL. Even with those departures, Georgia figures to have six scholarship backs on its roster, as it will return Branson Robinson, Andrew Paul and Roderick Robinson while bringing in freshmen commits Dwight Phillips, Chauncey Bowens, and Nate Frazier. Still, that group doesn’t have much experience, especially when considering Branson Robinson suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in August. Adding Etienne would give Georgia an instant playmaker at the running back position while allowing the Bulldogs to break in their new crop of ball carriers. The move would upset the folks back in Florida, but it would place the star back on a title contender while allowing him to play what will likely be he final college season under the spotlight.

Ohio State