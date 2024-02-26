The official announcements are still trickling in, but Kalen DeBoer’s first coaching staff at Alabama has been assembled. The Crimson Tide retained and promoted defensive line coach Freddie Roach and running backs coach while bringing in eight new assistants.

Two of Alabama’s new assistants followed Deboer from Washington, as Nick Sheridan will serve as the offensive coordinator and coach quarterbacks while JaMarcus Shephard will be the co-offensive coordinator and work with wide receivers.

Alabama’s new batch of assistants features a pair of former head coaches as defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Kane Wommack joined the team from South Alabama while Maurice Linquist traveled down from Buffalo to coach defensive backs.

The rest of Alabama’s coaching staff is made up of offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic (Baylor), tight ends coach Bryan Ellis (Georgia Southern), Colin Hitschler (Wisconsin) and outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson (Baylor).

With spring camp set to begin next week, Tide Illustrated is taking a look at each of Alabama’s assistants and where things stand in their respective position groups. Today we’ll kick off the series with Kapilovic and the offensive line.