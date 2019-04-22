Where NFL mock drafts have Alabama players landing
Free 30-Days | Newsletter | Twitter | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram
Forums: TOC | Recruiting with Andrew Bone | Contact Us
The NFL Draft will take place this week with the first round on Thursday followed by the second and third rounds on Friday and the fourth through seventh rounds on Saturday.
Last year, Alabama set a record with 12 players selected. This year, there will be no shortage of former Crimson Tide players going off the board. With the draft quickly approaching, here’s a look at where Alabama players are landing in 10 recent mock drafts.
Who we used: Athlon Sports (Bryan Fischer), CBS Sports (Cody Benjamin), ESPN (Mel Kiper/Todd McShay combined), ESPN (Mel Kiper), ESPN (Todd McShay), NFL Network (Daniel Jeremiah), Sports Illustrated (Gary Gramling), USA Today (Luke Easterling), Walter Football and Yahoo Sports (Eric Edholm).
Quinnen Williams
Quinnen Williams took home the Outland Trophy after leading Alabama with 19.5 tackles for a loss last season. The 6-foot-3, 303-pound defensive lineman registered a 4.83 time in the 40-yard dash, the fourth-fastest time by a 300-plus pound defensive lineman at the combine since 2003.
Athlon Sports: No. 6 overall, New York Giants
CBS Sports: No. 4 overall, New York Jets (mock draft trade from Oakland Raiders)
Kiper/McShay: No. 4 overall, Oakland Raiders
Mel Kiper: No. 4 overall, Oakland Raiders
Todd McShay: No. 3 overall, New York Jets
NFL Network: No. 4 overall, Oakland Raiders
Sports Illustrated: No. 4 overall, Oakland Raiders
USA Today: No. 3 overall, New York Jets
Walter Sports: No. 3 overall, New York Jets
Yahoo Sports: No. 4 overall, Oakland Raiders
Jonah Williams
Jonah Williams earned the SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy last season, helping Alabama average 45.6 points and 522 total yards per game. There has been some debate whether his 33 and 5/8-inch arms are long enough to play the tackle position.
Athlon Sports: No. 10 overall, Denver Broncos
CBS Sports: No. 13 overall, Minnesota Vikings (mock draft trade from Miami Dolphins)
Kiper/McShay: No. 17 overall, New York Giants
Mel Kiper: No. 18 overall, Minnesota Vikings
Todd McShay: No. 18 overall, Minnesota Vikings
NFL Network: No. 8 overall, Detroit Lions
Sports Illustrated: No. 6 overall, Arizona Cardinals (mock draft trade from New York Giants)
USA Today: No. 7 overall, Jacksonville Jaguars
Walter Sports: No. 18 overall, Minnesota Vikings
Yahoo Sports: No. 18 overall, Minnesota Vikings
Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs came up big late in the season, rushing for 228 yards and two touchdowns on just 34 players over Alabama's final three games. Jacobs is also a threat through the air and pulled in 20 receptions for 247 yards and three touchdowns last season. The 5-foot-10, 220-pound playmaker is thought to be the top back in this year's draft.
Athlon Sports: No. 19 overall, Tennessee Titans
CBS Sports: No. 27 overall, Oakland Raiders
Kiper/McShay: No. 24 overall, Oakland Raiders
Mel Kiper: No. 35 overall (Round 2), Oakland Raiders
Todd McShay: No. 24 overall, Oakland Raiders
Sports Illustrated: No. 29 overall, Kansas City Chiefs
Walter Sports: No. 24 overall, Oakland Raiders
Irv Smith Jr.
Irv Smith Jr. was one of Tua Tagovailoa's favorite targets last season, recording 44 receptions for 710 yards and seven touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 242-pound tight end is projected to go in the late first round or early second round.
Athlon Sports: No. 18 overall, Minnesota Vikings
Kiper/McShay: No. 24 overall, Oakland Raiders
Mel Kiper: No. 27 overall, Oakland Raiders
Todd McShay: No. 30 overall, Green Bay Packers
Sports Illustrated: No. 24 overall Tennessee Titans (mock draft trade from Chicago Bears)
Walter Sports: No. 40 overall (Round 2), Buffalo Bills
Damien Harris
Words about Irv
Kiper/McShay: No. 70 overall (Round 3), Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mel Kiper: No. 54 overall (Round 2), Houston Texans
Todd McShay: No. 87 overall (Round 3), Chicago Bears
Walter Sports: No. 48 overall (Round 2), Miami Dolphins
Mack Wilson
Mack Wilson was Alabama's signal caller on defense last year. The 6-foot-1, 240-pound linebacker led the team with six combined interceptions over the past two seasons.
Kiper/McShay: No. 66 overall (Round 3), Pittsburgh Steelers
Mel Kiper: No. 52 overall (Round 2), Pittsburgh Steelers
Todd McShay: No. 95 overall (Round 4), New York Giants
Walter Sports: No. 72 overall (Round 4), Cincinnati Bengals
Deionte Thompson
Deionte Thompson finished second on the team last season with 78 tackles. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound safety also held signal-calling duties in the secondary and finished the year with two interceptions.
Kiper/McShay: No. 69 overall (Round 3), Jacksonville Jaguars
Mel Kiper: No. 38 overall (Round 2), Jacksonville Jaguars
Todd McShay: 57 overall (Round 3), Philadelphia Eagles
Walter Sports: No. 102 overall (Round 3), Baltimore Ravens
Christian Miller
Christian Miller was one of Alabama's most dangerous pass-rushing threats last season, finishing with 8.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for a loss over 14 games. A hamstring injury kept the outside linebacker out of the national championship game. However, Miller should be ready to go come preseason workouts.
Walter Sports: No. 78 overall (Round 3), Miami Dolphins
Saivion Smith
Saivion Smith led Alabama with three interceptions, including one which he returned 38 yards for a touchdown against Arkansas State. The 6-foot-1, 199-pound defensive back surprised many by declaring early for the draft but has the size and athleticism needed to play at the next level.
Walter Sports: No. 80 overall (Round 3), Cleveland Browns
Isaiah Buggs
Isiah Buggs led Alabama with 9.5 sacks while also tallying 13.5 tackles for a loss. After playing primarily as a defensive end for the Crimson Tide, the 6-foot-3, 306-pound lineman might need to move inside at the next level.
Walter Sports: No. 112 overall (Round 4), Buffalo Bills
Ross Pierschbacher
After starting his first three seasons at guard, Ross Pierschbacher moved to center last season. The 6-foot-4, 307-pound offensive lineman was one of Alabama's biggest leaders and was named a permanent captain by his teammates.
Walter Sports: No. 156 overall (Round 5), Denver Broncos