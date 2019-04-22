Photo | USA Today

The NFL Draft will take place this week with the first round on Thursday followed by the second and third rounds on Friday and the fourth through seventh rounds on Saturday. Last year, Alabama set a record with 12 players selected. This year, there will be no shortage of former Crimson Tide players going off the board. With the draft quickly approaching, here’s a look at where Alabama players are landing in 10 recent mock drafts. Who we used: Athlon Sports (Bryan Fischer), CBS Sports (Cody Benjamin), ESPN (Mel Kiper/Todd McShay combined), ESPN (Mel Kiper), ESPN (Todd McShay), NFL Network (Daniel Jeremiah), Sports Illustrated (Gary Gramling), USA Today (Luke Easterling), Walter Football and Yahoo Sports (Eric Edholm).

Quinnen Williams

Quinnen Williams took home the Outland Trophy after leading Alabama with 19.5 tackles for a loss last season. The 6-foot-3, 303-pound defensive lineman registered a 4.83 time in the 40-yard dash, the fourth-fastest time by a 300-plus pound defensive lineman at the combine since 2003. Athlon Sports: No. 6 overall, New York Giants CBS Sports: No. 4 overall, New York Jets (mock draft trade from Oakland Raiders) Kiper/McShay: No. 4 overall, Oakland Raiders Mel Kiper: No. 4 overall, Oakland Raiders Todd McShay: No. 3 overall, New York Jets NFL Network: No. 4 overall, Oakland Raiders Sports Illustrated: No. 4 overall, Oakland Raiders USA Today: No. 3 overall, New York Jets Walter Sports: No. 3 overall, New York Jets Yahoo Sports: No. 4 overall, Oakland Raiders

Jonah Williams

Jonah Williams earned the SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy last season, helping Alabama average 45.6 points and 522 total yards per game. There has been some debate whether his 33 and 5/8-inch arms are long enough to play the tackle position. Athlon Sports: No. 10 overall, Denver Broncos CBS Sports: No. 13 overall, Minnesota Vikings (mock draft trade from Miami Dolphins) Kiper/McShay: No. 17 overall, New York Giants Mel Kiper: No. 18 overall, Minnesota Vikings Todd McShay: No. 18 overall, Minnesota Vikings NFL Network: No. 8 overall, Detroit Lions Sports Illustrated: No. 6 overall, Arizona Cardinals (mock draft trade from New York Giants) USA Today: No. 7 overall, Jacksonville Jaguars Walter Sports: No. 18 overall, Minnesota Vikings Yahoo Sports: No. 18 overall, Minnesota Vikings

Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs came up big late in the season, rushing for 228 yards and two touchdowns on just 34 players over Alabama's final three games. Jacobs is also a threat through the air and pulled in 20 receptions for 247 yards and three touchdowns last season. The 5-foot-10, 220-pound playmaker is thought to be the top back in this year's draft. Athlon Sports: No. 19 overall, Tennessee Titans CBS Sports: No. 27 overall, Oakland Raiders Kiper/McShay: No. 24 overall, Oakland Raiders Mel Kiper: No. 35 overall (Round 2), Oakland Raiders Todd McShay: No. 24 overall, Oakland Raiders Sports Illustrated: No. 29 overall, Kansas City Chiefs Walter Sports: No. 24 overall, Oakland Raiders

Irv Smith Jr.

Irv Smith Jr. was one of Tua Tagovailoa's favorite targets last season, recording 44 receptions for 710 yards and seven touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 242-pound tight end is projected to go in the late first round or early second round. Athlon Sports: No. 18 overall, Minnesota Vikings Kiper/McShay: No. 24 overall, Oakland Raiders

Mel Kiper: No. 27 overall, Oakland Raiders Todd McShay: No. 30 overall, Green Bay Packers Sports Illustrated: No. 24 overall Tennessee Titans (mock draft trade from Chicago Bears)

Walter Sports: No. 40 overall (Round 2), Buffalo Bills

Damien Harris

Kiper/McShay: No. 70 overall (Round 3), Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mel Kiper: No. 54 overall (Round 2), Houston Texans Todd McShay: No. 87 overall (Round 3), Chicago Bears Walter Sports: No. 48 overall (Round 2), Miami Dolphins

Mack Wilson

Mack Wilson was Alabama's signal caller on defense last year. The 6-foot-1, 240-pound linebacker led the team with six combined interceptions over the past two seasons.

Kiper/McShay: No. 66 overall (Round 3), Pittsburgh Steelers Mel Kiper: No. 52 overall (Round 2), Pittsburgh Steelers Todd McShay: No. 95 overall (Round 4), New York Giants Walter Sports: No. 72 overall (Round 4), Cincinnati Bengals

Deionte Thompson



Deionte Thompson finished second on the team last season with 78 tackles. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound safety also held signal-calling duties in the secondary and finished the year with two interceptions. Kiper/McShay: No. 69 overall (Round 3), Jacksonville Jaguars Mel Kiper: No. 38 overall (Round 2), Jacksonville Jaguars Todd McShay: 57 overall (Round 3), Philadelphia Eagles Walter Sports: No. 102 overall (Round 3), Baltimore Ravens

Christian Miller

Christian Miller was one of Alabama's most dangerous pass-rushing threats last season, finishing with 8.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for a loss over 14 games. A hamstring injury kept the outside linebacker out of the national championship game. However, Miller should be ready to go come preseason workouts. Walter Sports: No. 78 overall (Round 3), Miami Dolphins

Saivion Smith

Saivion Smith led Alabama with three interceptions, including one which he returned 38 yards for a touchdown against Arkansas State. The 6-foot-1, 199-pound defensive back surprised many by declaring early for the draft but has the size and athleticism needed to play at the next level. Walter Sports: No. 80 overall (Round 3), Cleveland Browns

Isaiah Buggs

Isiah Buggs led Alabama with 9.5 sacks while also tallying 13.5 tackles for a loss. After playing primarily as a defensive end for the Crimson Tide, the 6-foot-3, 306-pound lineman might need to move inside at the next level. Walter Sports: No. 112 overall (Round 4), Buffalo Bills



Ross Pierschbacher