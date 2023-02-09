Alabama's record-breaking season continued on Wednesday after it defeated Florida by 28 points. The 11-0 conference record has catapulted the Crimson Tide to the top of the Associated Press and USA Today coaches polls and in turn to a projected No. 1 seed in the latest projections from various outlets.

With seven games remaining in the regular season, there still is plenty of tough games to be played including road trips to Auburn, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Here's a look at where Alabama basketball could be playing in March.