Where is Alabama basketball projected to play in March?
Alabama's record-breaking season continued on Wednesday after it defeated Florida by 28 points. The 11-0 conference record has catapulted the Crimson Tide to the top of the Associated Press and USA Today coaches polls and in turn to a projected No. 1 seed in the latest projections from various outlets.
With seven games remaining in the regular season, there still is plenty of tough games to be played including road trips to Auburn, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
Here's a look at where Alabama basketball could be playing in March.
ESPN: No. 1 seed (Birmingham)
Joe Lunardi's projections have stayed consistent all year long. He's kept Alabama as a No. 1 seed even though the team's embarrassing loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Wednesday's win will keep Alabama there as Purdue continues to impress, amassing nine Quad 1 wins, one victory shy of the nation's leader — Kansas. If Lunardi's projection holds true, Alabama would play in Birmingham in the opening round against Maryland Eastern Shore or Morehead State. If Alabama advanced, it would play the winner of No. 8 Pittsburgh and No. 9 Michigan State.
Stadium: No. 1 seed (Midwest)
Stadium ranks Alabama as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest region which likely signifies another trip to Birmingham. The Crimson Tide is projected to face Maryland Eastern Shore, and with a win, face the winner of No. 8 Clemson and No. 9 Northwestern.
CBS Sports: No. 1 seed (Birmingham)
Jerry Palm's projection is in line with the others as the Crimson Tide is a No. 1 seed playing in Birmingham. Alabama would play either Farleigh Dickinson or Southern in the first round. A win would set up a matchup between the Crimson Tide and the winner of No. 8 Pittsburgh and No. 9 Memphis.