In a week, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will walk up to his lectern and say "With the first pick in the NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers select — Bryce Young," well according to multiple mock drafts.

While no mock draft guarantees a player will get picked at a certain selection when the draft gets underway on April 27, the quartet of Young, Will Anderson, Brian Branch and Jahmyr Gibbs have a bit more certainty about when their names will be called, all of which are projected to go in the first round. For the remaining six Alabama players who declared for the draft, their futures are not as clear.

According to NFL Mock Database, Henry To'oTo'o (projected 3rd round pick), Jordan Battle (projected 3rd round pick), Eli Ricks (projected 3rd round pick), Byron Young (projected 4th round pick), DeMarcco Hellams (projected 6th round pick) and DJ Dale (projected to go undrafted) will need to wait until in the weekend to be selected.

With their futures in limbo, they will not be included in this list as there wasn't a valid mock draft to give a clearer timeline of when they'll be selected. Regardless here's a look at where the former Crimson Tide members are going to be picked in the NFL Draft.