Where does Alabama rank in the polls heading into LSU week

Alabama checked in at No. 11 in the latest Associated Press poll released Sunday. The Crimson Tide (6-2, 3-2 SEC) rose three spots ahead of its premier matchup against LSU.

The Crimson Tide was on bye this week but climbed in the poll after several teams above Alabama lost in a chaotic week of college football. Seven teams in the AP top 25 lost, including Texas A&M, which entered Week 10 as the last undefeated team in conference play. The Aggies lost 44-20 to South Carolina and dropped to No. 15.

Oregon stayed No. 1 in the AP Poll after a blowout 38-17 win over Michigan. Georgia also remained at No. 2 after defeating Florida. Ohio State climbed to No. 3 after a crucial win over Penn State. The Nittany Lions suffered their first defeat and dropped to No. 6. Miami (FL) rose to No. 4 after keeping its perfect season going with a win over Duke. Texas rounded out the top five.

Alabama will next face No. 14 LSU in a crucial game for both teams’ College Football Playoff hopes. The Tigers rose X spots in the AP Poll and both teams will find out where they stand in the CFP race when the first rankings are released Tuesday night.

The Crimson Tide and Tigers will faceoff at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The game can be seen on ABC.

Here are the full AP and Coaches polls

AP Poll

1. Oregon (62)

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Miami

5. Texas

6. Penn State

7. Tennessee

8. Indiana

9. BYU

10. Notre Dame

11. Alabama

12. Boise State

13. SMU

14. LSU

15. Texas A&M

16. Ole Miss

17. Iowa State

18. Army

19. Clemson

20. Washington State

21. Colorado

22. Kansas State

23. Pittsburgh

24. Vanderbilt

25. Louisville

Coaches poll

1. Oregon (53)

2. Georiga (1)

3. Ohio State

4. Miami (FL)

5. Texas

6. Tennessee

7. Penn State

8. Notre Dame

9. BYU

10. Indiana

11. Alabama

12. Ole Miss

13. LSU

14. Boise State

15. SMU

16. Texas A&M

17. Clemson

18. Iowa State

19. Army

20. Washington State

21. Kansas State

22. Missouri

23. Pitt

24. Colorado

25. Vanderbilt