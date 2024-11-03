Where does Alabama rank in the polls heading into LSU week

in other news
Alabama checked in at No. 11 in the latest Associated Press poll released Sunday. The Crimson Tide (6-2, 3-2 SEC) rose three spots ahead of its premier matchup against LSU.
The Crimson Tide was on bye this week but climbed in the poll after several teams above Alabama lost in a chaotic week of college football. Seven teams in the AP top 25 lost, including Texas A&M, which entered Week 10 as the last undefeated team in conference play. The Aggies lost 44-20 to South Carolina and dropped to No. 15.
Oregon stayed No. 1 in the AP Poll after a blowout 38-17 win over Michigan. Georgia also remained at No. 2 after defeating Florida. Ohio State climbed to No. 3 after a crucial win over Penn State. The Nittany Lions suffered their first defeat and dropped to No. 6. Miami (FL) rose to No. 4 after keeping its perfect season going with a win over Duke. Texas rounded out the top five.
Alabama will next face No. 14 LSU in a crucial game for both teams’ College Football Playoff hopes. The Tigers rose X spots in the AP Poll and both teams will find out where they stand in the CFP race when the first rankings are released Tuesday night.
The Crimson Tide and Tigers will faceoff at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The game can be seen on ABC.
Here are the full AP and Coaches polls
AP Poll
1. Oregon (62)
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Miami
5. Texas
6. Penn State
7. Tennessee
8. Indiana
9. BYU
10. Notre Dame
11. Alabama
12. Boise State
13. SMU
14. LSU
15. Texas A&M
16. Ole Miss
17. Iowa State
18. Army
19. Clemson
20. Washington State
21. Colorado
22. Kansas State
23. Pittsburgh
24. Vanderbilt
25. Louisville
Coaches poll
1. Oregon (53)
2. Georiga (1)
3. Ohio State
4. Miami (FL)
5. Texas
6. Tennessee
7. Penn State
8. Notre Dame
9. BYU
10. Indiana
11. Alabama
12. Ole Miss
13. LSU
14. Boise State
15. SMU
16. Texas A&M
17. Clemson
18. Iowa State
19. Army
20. Washington State
21. Kansas State
22. Missouri
23. Pitt
24. Colorado
25. Vanderbilt
