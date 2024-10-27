Where does Alabama rank in the polls after win over Missouri?

in other news
Alabama checked in at No. 14 in the latest Associated Press poll released Sunday. The Crimson Tide (6-2, 3-2 SEC) rose one spot after a 34-0 battering of Missouri on Saturday.
The Crimson Tide’s No. 14 ranking is its first rise in the poll in three weeks after it fell from No. 1 to No. 15 following defeats to Vanderbilt and Tennessee and a narrow home win over South Carolina in between. The Tide’s blowout victory not only saw it rise slightly, but also dropped Missouri to No. 25 in this week's poll
After picking up a win against a ranked team Saturday, the Crimson Tide is on bye before yet another ranked clash against No. 16 LSU on Nov. 9. The Tigers dropped eight spots in the ranks this week after falling 38-23 to Texas A&M. The Aggies are now ranked No. 10 and the only team that remains unbeaten in conference play.
The AP Poll saw little movement in its top five this week. Oregon remained No. 1 in after a blowout 38-9 win over Illinois. Georgia and Penn State also remained at No. 2 and No. 3 for a second straight week. The Bulldogs were on bye while the Nittany Lions kept their perfect season intact with a 28-13 win over Wisconsin. Ohio State stayed put at No. 4 after surviving a home test against Nebraska while Miami and Texas swapped places at No. 5 and No. 6. The Hurricanes stayed unbeaten with a 36-14 battering of Florida State, while Texas survived a scare on the road against Vanderbilt.
The SEC has seven teams in this week’s AP Poll. Georgia leads the way at No. 2 followed by No. 6 Texas, No. 7 Tennessee, No. 10 Texas A&M, No. 14 Alabama, No. 16 LSU, No. 19 Ole Miss and No. 25 Missouri.
LSU is also on bye this week before hosting Alabama in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The kickoff time and TV network for the matchup will be released later this week.
Here are the full AP and Coaches polls
AP Poll
1. Oregon (61)
2. Georgia (1)
3. Penn State
4. Ohio State
5. Miami (FL)
6. Texas
7. Tennessee
8. Notre Dame
9. BYU
10. Texas A&M
T-11. Clemson
T-11. Iowa State
13. Indiana
14. Alabama
15. Boise State
16. LSU
17. Kansas State
18. Pittsburgh
19. Ole Miss
20. SMU
21. Army
22. Washington State
23. Colorado
24. Illinois
25. Missouri
Coaches Poll
1. Oregon (53)
2. Georiga (1)
3. Penn State
4. Ohio State
5. Miami (FL)
6. Texas
7. Tennessee
8. Clemson
9. Notre Dame
10. Iowa State
11. Texas A&M
12. BYU
13. Indiana
14. Alabama
15. Kansas State
16. LSU
17. Pitt
18. Ole Miss
19. Boise State
20. SMU
21. Army
22. Washington State
23. Missouri
24. Illinois
25. Memphis
