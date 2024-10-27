Where does Alabama rank in the polls after win over Missouri?

Alabama checked in at No. 14 in the latest Associated Press poll released Sunday. The Crimson Tide (6-2, 3-2 SEC) rose one spot after a 34-0 battering of Missouri on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide’s No. 14 ranking is its first rise in the poll in three weeks after it fell from No. 1 to No. 15 following defeats to Vanderbilt and Tennessee and a narrow home win over South Carolina in between. The Tide’s blowout victory not only saw it rise slightly, but also dropped Missouri to No. 25 in this week's poll

After picking up a win against a ranked team Saturday, the Crimson Tide is on bye before yet another ranked clash against No. 16 LSU on Nov. 9. The Tigers dropped eight spots in the ranks this week after falling 38-23 to Texas A&M. The Aggies are now ranked No. 10 and the only team that remains unbeaten in conference play.

The AP Poll saw little movement in its top five this week. Oregon remained No. 1 in after a blowout 38-9 win over Illinois. Georgia and Penn State also remained at No. 2 and No. 3 for a second straight week. The Bulldogs were on bye while the Nittany Lions kept their perfect season intact with a 28-13 win over Wisconsin. Ohio State stayed put at No. 4 after surviving a home test against Nebraska while Miami and Texas swapped places at No. 5 and No. 6. The Hurricanes stayed unbeaten with a 36-14 battering of Florida State, while Texas survived a scare on the road against Vanderbilt.

The SEC has seven teams in this week’s AP Poll. Georgia leads the way at No. 2 followed by No. 6 Texas, No. 7 Tennessee, No. 10 Texas A&M, No. 14 Alabama, No. 16 LSU, No. 19 Ole Miss and No. 25 Missouri.

LSU is also on bye this week before hosting Alabama in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The kickoff time and TV network for the matchup will be released later this week.

Here are the full AP and Coaches polls

AP Poll

1. Oregon (61)

2. Georgia (1)

3. Penn State

4. Ohio State

5. Miami (FL)

6. Texas

7. Tennessee

8. Notre Dame

9. BYU

10. Texas A&M

T-11. Clemson

T-11. Iowa State

13. Indiana

14. Alabama

15. Boise State

16. LSU

17. Kansas State

18. Pittsburgh

19. Ole Miss

20. SMU

21. Army

22. Washington State

23. Colorado

24. Illinois

25. Missouri

Coaches Poll

1. Oregon (53)

2. Georiga (1)

3. Penn State

4. Ohio State

5. Miami (FL)

6. Texas

7. Tennessee

8. Clemson

9. Notre Dame

10. Iowa State

11. Texas A&M

12. BYU

13. Indiana

14. Alabama

15. Kansas State

16. LSU

17. Pitt

18. Ole Miss

19. Boise State

20. SMU

21. Army

22. Washington State

23. Missouri

24. Illinois

25. Memphis