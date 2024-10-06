Where does Alabama rank in the polls after shock loss to Vanderbilt

Alabama dropped to No. 7 in the Associated Press top 25 poll released Sunday. The Crimson Tide entered Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt as the No. 1 team in the country. But a shock 40-35 loss sent the Tide tumbling after just one week of being ranked as college football’s best team.

The Tide’s No. 7 ranking is the lowest it has been ranked since Week 3 of last season when it was dropped to No. 10 after an early loss to Texas. Alabama fell as far as No. 13 and finished the season at No. 5.

The Crimson Tide’s loss to the Commodores is just its third-ever loss to an unranked team when playing as the AP No. 1 team since 1978. Alabama also entered Saturday with a 23-game win streak against Vanderbilt, having not lost to the Commodores since they pulled off a 30-21 win in Tuscaloosa in 1984. Vanderbilt’s 23 first-half points Saturday is the same amount it scored against Alabama in the team’s last five matchups combined.

The Tide’s shock loss would have been crippling under the old four-team College Football Playoff model. With the new 12-team format, however, the Crimson Tide still has plenty to play for this season, but has little room for error. Alabama still has ranked games on its schedule at No. 8 Tennessee (Oct. 19), No. 21 Missouri (Oct. 26), at No. 13 LSU (Nov. 9) and at No. 18 Oklahoma (Nov. 23)

Two of Alabama’s upcoming ranked opponents were also victims of upsets Saturday as college football descended into chaos in Week 6. Five teams ranked in the top 11 of last week’s AP Poll lost. Four of those teams dropped games to unranked opponents. In addition to Alabama falling to Vanderbilt, No. 5 Tennessee lost to unranked Arkansas, No. 10 Michigan lost a national championship rematch to Washington and No. 11 USC fell on the road to a 3-3 Minnesota side. No. 9 Missouri also lost to No. 25 Texas A&M.

Alabama’s loss, however, stole the headlines and will go down as one of the most shocking upsets in college football history. While the playoff remains in reach, the Crimson Tide will have to rebound quickly to avoid allowing a shock defeat to have a catastrophic ripple effect on its season.

Alabama (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will attempt to bounce back when it hosts South Carolina (3-2, 1-2) at 11 a.m. CT Saturday.

Here are the full AP and Coaches polls

AP

1. Texas (52 first-place votes)

2. Ohio State (9)

3. Oregon

4. Penn State

5. Georgia

6. Miami (FL)

7. Alabama

8. Tennessee

9. Ole Miss

10. Clemson

T-11. Iowa State

T-11. Notre Dame

13. LSU

14. BYU

15. Texas A&M

16. Utah

17. Boise State

T-18. Kansas State

T-18 Indiana

T-18 Oklahoma

21. Missouri

22. Pittsburgh

23. Illinois

24. Michigan

25. SMU

Coaches poll

1. Texas (44 first-place votes)

2. Ohio State (11)

3. Oregon

4. Georgia

5. Penn State

6. Miami

7. Alabama

8. Ole Miss

9. Tennessee

10. LSU

11. Clemson

12. Notre Dame

13. Iowa State

14. Texas A&M

15. BYU

16. Oklahoma

17. Utah

18. Missouri

19. Kansas State

20. Indiana

21. Michigan

22. Boise State

23. Illinois

24. Pittsburgh

25. SMU