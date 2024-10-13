Advertisement

Alabama assistants respond to missed calls against Tennessee

Alabama assistants respond to missed calls against Tennessee

Alabama suffered a few missed calls during its loss to Tennessee.

 • Tony Tsoukalas
Where does Alabama basketball rank in the preseason coaches poll

Where does Alabama basketball rank in the preseason coaches poll

Alabama will start the season as a top-five team in both the AP and coaches polls.

 • Jack Knowlton
Tyler Booker praised for intensity, leadership as Alabama looks to rebound

Tyler Booker praised for intensity, leadership as Alabama looks to rebound

Tyler Booker has set the tone for the Tide this week.

 • Jack Knowlton
Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup against No. 21 Missouri

Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup against No. 21 Missouri

The Tide will face the Tigers at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday.

 • Henry Sklar
Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season

Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season

Here's how Alabama's commits performed last week.

 • Jack Knowlton

Alabama assistants respond to missed calls against Tennessee

Alabama assistants respond to missed calls against Tennessee

Alabama suffered a few missed calls during its loss to Tennessee.

 • Tony Tsoukalas
Where does Alabama basketball rank in the preseason coaches poll

Where does Alabama basketball rank in the preseason coaches poll

Alabama will start the season as a top-five team in both the AP and coaches polls.

 • Jack Knowlton
Tyler Booker praised for intensity, leadership as Alabama looks to rebound

Tyler Booker praised for intensity, leadership as Alabama looks to rebound

Tyler Booker has set the tone for the Tide this week.

 • Jack Knowlton
Published Oct 13, 2024
Where does Alabama rank in the polls after narrow win over South Carolina?
Jack Knowlton  •  TideIllustrated
Staff Writer

Alabama checked in at No. 7 in the latest Associated Press poll released Sunday. The Crimson Tide (5-1, 2-1 SEC) was also ranked No. 7 in the latest US LBM Coaches poll.

The Crimson Tide narrowly avoided a likely massive drop in the polls this week with a 27-25 victory over the Gamecocks. Alabama sealed a two-point home victory with a game-sealing interception by cornerback Domani Jackson to avoid back-to-back losses to unraked opponents for the first time since 2007.

Texas remained the No. 1 team in the country after a dominant 34-3 win over Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry game. The lost caused the Sooners to fall out of the top 25. Oregon jumped to No. 2 after Ohio State in a classic Saturday night. Penn State jumped to No. 3 after a narrow win at USC and Ohio State dropped to No. 4 after its lost to the Ducks. Georgia rounded out the top five after defeating a lowly Mississippi State team. Miami also stayed a spot ahead of Alabama at No. 6. The Hurricanes (6-0, 2-0 ACC) were on bye this week.

Alabama’s next three opponents are all ranked in the AP Poll, including Tennessee which the Tide will face next Saturday. The Volunteers dropped three spots to No. 11 after an overtime win over Florida this week. Like Alabama, Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 SEC) lost its first game of the season last week to an unranked opponent. The Volunteers fell 19-14 to Arkansas. The Crimson Tide takes on Tennessee at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday inside Neyland Stadium.

Other currently ranked teams on Alabama’s schedule, include No. 8 LSU, which got a huge win over Ole Miss on Saturday. Alabama will face the Tigers on Nov. 9 in Death Valley. Alabama also has a ranked matchup against No. 19 Missouri on Oct. 26.

Here are the full AP and Coaches polls.

AP Poll

1. Texas

2. Oregon

3. Penn State

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

6. Miami

7. Alabama

8. LSU

9. Iowa State

10. Clemson

11. Tennessee

12. Notre Dame

13. BYU

14. Texas A&M

15. Boise State

16. Indiana

17. Kansas State

18. Ole Miss

19. Missouri

20. Pittsburgh

21. SMU

22. Illinois

23. Army

24. Michigan

25. Navy

Coaches poll

1. Texas (53)

2. Oregon (2)

3. Penn State

4. Georgia

5. Ohio State

6. Miami

7. Alabama

8. LSU

9. Clemson

10. Tennessee

11. Notre Dame

12. Iowa State

13. BYU

14. Texas A&M

15. Ole Miss

16. Missouri

17. Kansas State

18. Indiana

19. Boise State

20. Pittsburgh

21. Illinois

22. Michigan

23. SMU

24. Army

25. Nebraska

