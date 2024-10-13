Where does Alabama rank in the polls after narrow win over South Carolina?

in other news
Alabama assistants respond to missed calls against Tennessee
Alabama suffered a few missed calls during its loss to Tennessee.
Where does Alabama basketball rank in the preseason coaches poll
Alabama will start the season as a top-five team in both the AP and coaches polls.
Tyler Booker praised for intensity, leadership as Alabama looks to rebound
Tyler Booker has set the tone for the Tide this week.
Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup against No. 21 Missouri
The Tide will face the Tigers at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday.
Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season
Here's how Alabama's commits performed last week.
in other news
Alabama assistants respond to missed calls against Tennessee
Alabama suffered a few missed calls during its loss to Tennessee.
Where does Alabama basketball rank in the preseason coaches poll
Alabama will start the season as a top-five team in both the AP and coaches polls.
Tyler Booker praised for intensity, leadership as Alabama looks to rebound
Tyler Booker has set the tone for the Tide this week.
Alabama checked in at No. 7 in the latest Associated Press poll released Sunday. The Crimson Tide (5-1, 2-1 SEC) was also ranked No. 7 in the latest US LBM Coaches poll.
The Crimson Tide narrowly avoided a likely massive drop in the polls this week with a 27-25 victory over the Gamecocks. Alabama sealed a two-point home victory with a game-sealing interception by cornerback Domani Jackson to avoid back-to-back losses to unraked opponents for the first time since 2007.
Texas remained the No. 1 team in the country after a dominant 34-3 win over Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry game. The lost caused the Sooners to fall out of the top 25. Oregon jumped to No. 2 after Ohio State in a classic Saturday night. Penn State jumped to No. 3 after a narrow win at USC and Ohio State dropped to No. 4 after its lost to the Ducks. Georgia rounded out the top five after defeating a lowly Mississippi State team. Miami also stayed a spot ahead of Alabama at No. 6. The Hurricanes (6-0, 2-0 ACC) were on bye this week.
Alabama’s next three opponents are all ranked in the AP Poll, including Tennessee which the Tide will face next Saturday. The Volunteers dropped three spots to No. 11 after an overtime win over Florida this week. Like Alabama, Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 SEC) lost its first game of the season last week to an unranked opponent. The Volunteers fell 19-14 to Arkansas. The Crimson Tide takes on Tennessee at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday inside Neyland Stadium.
Other currently ranked teams on Alabama’s schedule, include No. 8 LSU, which got a huge win over Ole Miss on Saturday. Alabama will face the Tigers on Nov. 9 in Death Valley. Alabama also has a ranked matchup against No. 19 Missouri on Oct. 26.
Here are the full AP and Coaches polls.
AP Poll
1. Texas
2. Oregon
3. Penn State
4. Ohio State
5. Georgia
6. Miami
7. Alabama
8. LSU
9. Iowa State
10. Clemson
11. Tennessee
12. Notre Dame
13. BYU
14. Texas A&M
15. Boise State
16. Indiana
17. Kansas State
18. Ole Miss
19. Missouri
20. Pittsburgh
21. SMU
22. Illinois
23. Army
24. Michigan
25. Navy
Coaches poll
1. Texas (53)
2. Oregon (2)
3. Penn State
4. Georgia
5. Ohio State
6. Miami
7. Alabama
8. LSU
9. Clemson
10. Tennessee
11. Notre Dame
12. Iowa State
13. BYU
14. Texas A&M
15. Ole Miss
16. Missouri
17. Kansas State
18. Indiana
19. Boise State
20. Pittsburgh
21. Illinois
22. Michigan
23. SMU
24. Army
25. Nebraska
- WDE
- PRO
- OT
- WR
- CB
- OT
- OLB
- CB
- RB
- ILB