Where does Alabama rank in the polls after its road win over Wisconsin?

Alabama RT Elijah Pritchett to start against Wisconsin
Alabama offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett is set to make his first start.
Alabama OL Kadyn Proctor cleared to make season debut against Wisconsin
For the first time this season, No.4 Alabama will have its entire offensive line available.
GAME THREAD: Updates from Alabama's game at Wisconsin
Live updates from Camp Randall Stadium as No. 4 Alabama takes on Wisconsin
10 numbers to know heading into Alabama's matchup vs. Wisconsin
10 numbers to know heading into Alabama's matchup vs. South Florida
Alabama OL Kadyn Proctor expected to play against Wisconsin
Proctor missed the first two games of the season with a shoulder injury.
Alabama remained at No. 4 in the US LBM Coaches poll released Sunday after its 42-10 win over Wisconsin. The Associated Press poll will be released later in the day.
The Crimson Tide pulled away from Wisconsin by halftime and cruised to its first road win and first win over a Power Four opponent this season. Alabama now heads into an off week before gearing up for a matchup against No. 1 Georgia.
The Bulldogs remained at No. 1 in the coaches poll despite a shaky road performance against Kentucky. Georgia narrowly avoided disaster with a 13-12 win away from home.
Here is the full coaches' poll.
Coaches poll
1. Georgia
2. Texas
3. Ohio State
4. Alabama
5. Ole Miss
6. Oregon
7. Tennessee
T-8. Missouri
T-8 Penn State
10. Utah
11. Miami (FL)
12. Southern California
13. Oklahoma
14. Kansas State
15. Oklahoma State
16. LSU
17. Michigan
18. Notre Dame
19. Clemson
20. Louisville
21. Iowa State
22. Nebraska
23. Memphis
24. Texas A&M
25. UNLV