Published Sep 15, 2024
Where does Alabama rank in the polls after its road win over Wisconsin?
Jack Knowlton  •  TideIllustrated
Alabama remained at No. 4 in the US LBM Coaches poll released Sunday after its 42-10 win over Wisconsin. The Associated Press poll will be released later in the day.

The Crimson Tide pulled away from Wisconsin by halftime and cruised to its first road win and first win over a Power Four opponent this season. Alabama now heads into an off week before gearing up for a matchup against No. 1 Georgia.

The Bulldogs remained at No. 1 in the coaches poll despite a shaky road performance against Kentucky. Georgia narrowly avoided disaster with a 13-12 win away from home.

Here is the full coaches' poll.

Coaches poll

1. Georgia

2. Texas

3. Ohio State

4. Alabama

5. Ole Miss

6. Oregon

7. Tennessee

T-8. Missouri

T-8 Penn State

10. Utah

11. Miami (FL)

12. Southern California

13. Oklahoma

14. Kansas State

15. Oklahoma State

16. LSU

17. Michigan

18. Notre Dame

19. Clemson

20. Louisville

21. Iowa State

22. Nebraska

23. Memphis

24. Texas A&M

25. UNLV

