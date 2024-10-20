Where does Alabama rank in the polls after its loss to Tennessee?

Alabama dropped to No. 15 in the latest Associated Press poll released Sunday. The Crimson Tide (5-2, 2-2 SEC) fell eight spots after a disappointing 24-17 loss to Tennessee on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide’s No. 15 ranking is the lowest it’s been ranked in the AP Poll since it was ranked No. 13 in Week 4 of the 2023 season. The Tide was also No. 13 in Week 4 of the 2015 season.

Alabama’s big drop in the polls comes after a rough three-week stretch. The Crimson Tide has lost two of its last three games to Tennessee and Vanderbilt and narrowly avoided defeat to South Carolina last week.

Oregon climbed to No. 1 in the AP Poll after last week’s No. 1 Texas fell 30-15 to Georgia on Saturday. The Longhorns dropped to No. 5, while the Bulldogs climbed to No. 3 in the latest rankings. Penn State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) jumped to No. 2, while Ohio State rounded out the top five at No. 4.

Alabama’s next two are both ranked in the AP Poll. On Saturday, the Crimson Tide will look to correct its current run of form in a matchup against No. 21 Missouri. The Tigers (6-1, 2-1) are coming off a 21-17 win over Auburn. Alabama and Missouri will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

No. 8 LSU is the only remaining ranked team on Alabama’s schedule. Following its bye-week, the Crimson Tide will take on the Tigers on Nov. 9 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Here are the full AP and coaches polls.

AP Poll

1. Oregon (59)

2. Georgia (2)

3. Penn State

4. Ohio State

5. Texas

6. Miami

7. Tennessee

8. LSU

9. Clemson

10. Iowa State

11. BYU

12. Notre Dame

13. Indiana

14. Texas A&M

15. Alabama

16. Kansas State

17. Boise State

18. Ole Miss

19. Pittsburgh

20. Illinois

21. Missouri

22. SMU

23. Army

24. Navy

25. Vanderbilt

Coaches poll

1. Oregon (51 first-place votes)

3. Penn State

4. Ohio State

5. Miami

6. Texas

7. LSU

8. Tennessee

9. Clemson

10. Iowa State

11. Notre Dame

12. BYU

13. Indiana

14. Texas A&M

15. Alabama

16. Kansas State

17. Missouri

18. Ole Miss

19. Boise State

20. Pittsburgh

21. Illinois

22. SMU

23. Army

24. Navy

25. Vanderbilt