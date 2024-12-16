Where does Alabama basketball rank after win over Creighton

Alabama basketball checked in at No. 6 in the latest edition of the Associated Press top 25 poll Monday. The Crimson Tide rose two spots after an 83-75 win over Creighton on Saturday.
The Tide (8-2) also climbed in the US LBM Coaches poll, landing at No. 7 after wrapping up the gauntlet portion of its non-conference schedule with five wins over Power Five opposition.
Tennessee remained No. 1 in the AP Poll this week after a buzzer-beater win over Illinois. The Volunteers are one of three SEC teams to start the season 10-0 along with No. 7 Florida and No. 14 Oklahoma. The SEC has eight total teams ranked in the AP Poll, including No. 2 Auburn and the conference is quickly emerging as the strongest in college basketball.
The Tigers maintained their spot on the AP rankings after a blowout win over Ohio State. The same teams remained in the top five from last week with Iowa State staying put at No. 3, while Kentucky and Duke swapped places. The Wildcats landed at No. 4 after a 93-85 win over rival Louisville in its most recent game. Duke rounded out the top-five, improving to 8-2 on the season.
After playing its first game in Coleman Coliseum in over a month, Alabama will head back on the road for its next non-conference matchup, traveling north to face North Dakota on Wednesday. The Tide and Fighting Hawks will tip off at 8 p.m. CT Wednesday inside the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
Here are the full AP and coaches polls
AP Poll
1. Tennessee
2. Auburn
3. Iowa State
4. Kentucky
5. Duke
6. Alabama
7. Florida
8. Kansas
9. Marquette
10. Oregon
11. UConn
12. Texas A&M
13. Gonzaga
14. Oklahoma
15. Houston
16. Purdue
17. Ole Miss
18. UCLA
19. Cincinnati
20. Michigan State
21. Memphis
22. Dayton
23. San Deigo State
24. Michigan
25. Clemson
Coaches poll
1. Tennessee
2. Auburn
3. Iowa State
4. Kentucky
5. Duke
6. Florida
7. Alabama
8. Kansas
9. Marquette
10. Oregon
11. Texas A&M
12. Houston
13. UConn
14. Gonzaga
15. Oklahoma
16. Ole Miss
17. Purdue
18. UCLA
19. Michigan State
20. Cincinnati
21. Michigan
22. Memphis
23. San Deigo State
24. Dayton
25. Mississippi State