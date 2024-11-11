Where does Alabama basketball rank after its first two games

Alabama basketball remained at No. 2 in the Associated Press top 25 poll released Monday. The Crimson Tide (2-0) got the 2024-25 season off to an undefeated start with wins over UNC Asheville and Arkansas State.
The Tide was also ranked No. 2 in the US LBM Coaches poll after wins over the Bulldogs and Red Wolves.
Kansas remained the No. 1 in the AP Poll, while UConn held its spot at No. 3 after both teams got off to 2-0 starts. The Jayhawks had a narrow win over then-No. 9 North Carolina to keep its spot at No. 1. Gonzaga jumped up to No. 4 after a blowout win over Baylor and Auburn is now ranked No. 5 after a ranked win over Houston.
Alabama will look to keep its undefeated start to the season going against McNeese on Monday. The Crimson Tide’s schedule then ramps up with five straight games against Power Five opponents, starting with Purdue on Friday. The Boilermakers checked in at No. 13 in the AP Poll after wins over Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Northern Kentucky.
The Tide will face McNeese at 6 p.m. CT Monday night inside Coleman Coliseum. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
Here are the full AP and coaches polls
AP Poll
1. Kansas
2. Alabama
3. UConn
4. Gonzaga
5. Auburn
6. Duke
7. Iowa State
8. Houston
9. Arizona
10. North Carolina
11. Tennessee
12. Baylor
13. Purdue
14. Creighton
15. Marquette
16. Indiana
17. Cincinnati
18. Arkansas
19. Kentucky
20. Florida
21. Ohio State
22. St. John's
23. Texas A&M
24. Rutgers
25. Ole Miss
Coaches poll
1. Kansas
2. Alabama
3. UConn
4. Auburn
5. Gonzaga
6. Duke
7. Iowa State
8. Arizona
9. Tennessee
10. Houston
11. North Carolina
12. Purdue
13. Creighton
14. Baylor
15. Marquette
16. Indiana
17. Cincinnati
18. Kentucky
19. Florida
20. Illinois
21. Arkansas
22. Ohio State
23. Texas A&M
24. Rutgers
25. St. John's