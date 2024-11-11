Where does Alabama basketball rank after its first two games

Alabama basketball remained at No. 2 in the Associated Press top 25 poll released Monday. The Crimson Tide (2-0) got the 2024-25 season off to an undefeated start with wins over UNC Asheville and Arkansas State.

The Tide was also ranked No. 2 in the US LBM Coaches poll after wins over the Bulldogs and Red Wolves.

Kansas remained the No. 1 in the AP Poll, while UConn held its spot at No. 3 after both teams got off to 2-0 starts. The Jayhawks had a narrow win over then-No. 9 North Carolina to keep its spot at No. 1. Gonzaga jumped up to No. 4 after a blowout win over Baylor and Auburn is now ranked No. 5 after a ranked win over Houston.

Alabama will look to keep its undefeated start to the season going against McNeese on Monday. The Crimson Tide’s schedule then ramps up with five straight games against Power Five opponents, starting with Purdue on Friday. The Boilermakers checked in at No. 13 in the AP Poll after wins over Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Northern Kentucky.

The Tide will face McNeese at 6 p.m. CT Monday night inside Coleman Coliseum. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

Here are the full AP and coaches polls

AP Poll

1. Kansas

2. Alabama

3. UConn

4. Gonzaga

5. Auburn

6. Duke

7. Iowa State

8. Houston

9. Arizona

10. North Carolina

11. Tennessee

12. Baylor

13. Purdue

14. Creighton

15. Marquette

16. Indiana

17. Cincinnati

18. Arkansas

19. Kentucky

20. Florida

21. Ohio State

22. St. John's

23. Texas A&M

24. Rutgers

25. Ole Miss

Coaches poll

1. Kansas

2. Alabama

3. UConn

4. Auburn

5. Gonzaga

6. Duke

7. Iowa State

8. Arizona

9. Tennessee

10. Houston

11. North Carolina

12. Purdue

13. Creighton

14. Baylor

15. Marquette

16. Indiana

17. Cincinnati

18. Kentucky

19. Florida

20. Illinois

21. Arkansas

22. Ohio State

23. Texas A&M

24. Rutgers

25. St. John's