Bryce Young might still be the first player selected in this year’s NFL Draft, but it’s likely going to involve the swapping of some picks. The final week of the regular season saw a late shift in this year’s draft order as the Texans’ win over the Colts paired with the Bears' loss to the Vikings gave Chicago the first overall pick. Unlike the Texans, who entered the day slotted for the first overall selection, the Bears are set at the quarterback position as Justin Feilds showed plenty of promise during his second season in the league. Chicago hasn’t had the No. 1 overall pick since 1947, but without a need behind center, the Bears might be better off cashing in on a lucrative trade package from a quarterback-hungry team. Young is widely projected to be the first quarterback off the board with several mock drafts previously placing him at No. 1 overall. That scenario took a hit Sunday, but it’s still very possible the Heisman Trophy winner will hear his name called before anyone else in April. Here’s a look at some of Young’s potential landing spots now that the Bears have the first pick.

Houston Texans

Let’s start with the easiest scenario. Just because Chicago isn’t likely to take Young doesn’t mean it will trade out of the first pick. In fact, the Bears could easily go with another Alabama player in edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. at No. 1 overall. If that’s the case, Young might end up in Houston after all. Before Sunday’s shakeup, most projections had the quarterback going to the Texans with the first pick. If the Bears elect to keep their pick and go in another direction, Young would be an upgrade to Texans quarterback Davis Mills, who has put up solid yet unspectacular numbers over the past two seasons. While Houston has several holes on offense, it wouldn’t be a terrible landing spot for Young. Along with selecting No. 2 overall, the Texans also own the No. 12 and No. 34 picks, allowing them to build a nice nucleus around a new quarterback.

Indianapolis Colts

Now onto the trade scenarios. If the Bears do decide to deal the No. 1 pick, expect the Colts to be at the top of the queue in terms of potential partners. Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay has publicly stated his desire for a long-term solution at the quarterback position following his team’s revolving door behind center in recent years. The Colts own the No. 4 pick, giving them a leg up on other teams further down the board. With Houston needing a quarterback at No. 2, the Bears would likely still get one of their first options with the fourth pick while adding further assets through a trade. Young might not have positive memories inside Lucas Oil Stadium, but he’d be in a decent position if he ended up in Indianapolis. The Colts have one of the best running backs in the league in Jonathan Taylor as well a promising young receiver in Michael Pittman Jr.

Seattle Seahawks

Young lists Russell Wilson as one of the quarterbacks he models his game after. Could the Alabama quarterback become Seattle’s long-term replacement for the nine-time Pro Bowler? Seattle acquired the No. 5 overall pick from Denver after trading Wilson to the Broncos last offseason. The Seahawks also own the No. 20 overall pick, giving them a nice package to offer the Bears if they want to attempt to jump up to the top spot. Geno Smith led Seattle to the playoffs with a breakout year this season. However, the 32-year-old is a free agent in the offseason, and it isn’t clear if he’s a part of the Seahawks’ long-term plans. If the opportunity arises to land a player like Young, it could be too good to pass up. This might be the best possible location for Young as he would join an offense with two 1,000-yard receivers in D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. The Seahawks also have rookie running back Kenneth Walker III, who averaged 4.6 yards per carry, rushing for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas appears poised to make a move in the quarterback market after benching Derek Carr for the final two games of this season. The Raiders pick No. 7 overall but might be in a position to offer more future picks as it looks to win now with a talented roster. This would be another ideal destination for Young as he would join an offense that features targets such as Davante Adams, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow as well as former Alabama standout Josh Jacobs at running back.

Carolina Panthers