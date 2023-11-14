A blowout win over Kentucky wasn’t enough to boost Alabama in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Crimson Tide remained rooted at No. 8 in the third release of the rankings Tuesday night. Alabama is the third-highest one-loss team behind No. 7 Texas and No. 6 Oregon.

Georgia overtook Ohio State for the top spot while Michigan, Florida State and Washington rounded out the top five.

Alabama’s win over the weekend clinched the SEC West and earned it a spot in the SEC Championship Game where it will face Georgia on Dec. 2 inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Crimson Tide’s playoff resume still includes three wins over currently-ranked teams in No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 15 LSU and No. 18 Tennessee. Alabama will be heavily favored in its next two games as it hosts FCS foe Chattanooga on Saturday before traveling to Auburn for the Iron Bowl next weekend.

The two semifinal games for this season's playoff will be the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California and the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Both will take place on Jan. 1. The national championship game will be played in Houston's NRG Stadium on Jan. 8.

Next week’s College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. CT. As usual, the unveiling will be televised on ESPN.