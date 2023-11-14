Advertisement
Where Alabama stands in the third College Football Playoff rankings of 2023

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) warms up during a timeout during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Tony Tsoukalas • TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
@Tony_Tsoukalas

A blowout win over Kentucky wasn’t enough to boost Alabama in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Crimson Tide remained rooted at No. 8 in the third release of the rankings Tuesday night. Alabama is the third-highest one-loss team behind No. 7 Texas and No. 6 Oregon.

Georgia overtook Ohio State for the top spot while Michigan, Florida State and Washington rounded out the top five.

Alabama’s win over the weekend clinched the SEC West and earned it a spot in the SEC Championship Game where it will face Georgia on Dec. 2 inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Crimson Tide’s playoff resume still includes three wins over currently-ranked teams in No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 15 LSU and No. 18 Tennessee. Alabama will be heavily favored in its next two games as it hosts FCS foe Chattanooga on Saturday before traveling to Auburn for the Iron Bowl next weekend.

The two semifinal games for this season's playoff will be the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California and the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Both will take place on Jan. 1. The national championship game will be played in Houston's NRG Stadium on Jan. 8.

Next week’s College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. CT. As usual, the unveiling will be televised on ESPN.

College Football Playoff rankings 

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Missouri

10. Louisville

11. Oregon state

12. Penn State

13. Ole Miss

14. Oklahoma

15. LSU

16. Iowa

17. Arizona

18. Tennessee

19. Notre Dame

20. North Carolina

21. Kansas State

22. Utah

23. Oklahoma State

24. Tulane

25. Kansas

