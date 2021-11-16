Where Alabama stands in the third College Football Playoff rankings of 2021

Entering what could be an eventful week in college football, Tuesday night’s release of the latest College Football Playoff rankings offered little drama. The top four remained the same as Alabama once again took the No. 2 spot behind No. 1 Georgia while Oregon and Ohio State remained at No. 3 and No. 4 respectively.

No. 5 Cincinnati and No. 6 Michigan still remain the first two teams on the outside of the playoff picture, while No. 7 Michigan State will have an opportunity to climb the rankings as it travels to Ohio State on Saturday.

Alabama’s resume received a boost as Ole Miss moved up three spots to No. 12. The Crimson Tide beat the Rebels 42-21 on Oct. 2. Mississippi State was also ranked No. 25, who Alabama defeated 49-9. Alabama will host No. 21 Arkansas this week before traveling to Auburn. A win against the Razorbacks would clinch the SEC West and set up a meeting against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta on Dec. 4.

This season’s College Football Playoff semifinal games will be held on Dec. 31. The two designated semifinal bowl games are the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas and the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla. The national championship game will be held on Jan. 10 inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The fourth edition of the CFP rankings will be released next Tuesday (Nov. 23) at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.