Alabama’s narrow victory over Texas A&M won’t cost it in the standings, but it did cause the Crimson Tide to drop in the national rankings. Alabama kept its place atop the coaches poll but fell two spots to No. 3 in the Associated Press on Sunday.

The Crimson Tide earned 35 of 63 first-place votes in the coaches poll to edge out No. 2 Georgia (18) and Ohio State (10). Georgia took the top spot in the AP Top 25, earning 32 of the 63 first-place votes while Ohio State (20) and Alabama (11) are ranked No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.

Alabama and Georgia are joined by four other SEC schools in the coaches poll, including No. 8 Tennessee, No. 9 Ole Miss, No. 17 Mississippi State and No. 22 Kentucky. The AP Poll also features the same six SEC teams as Georgia and Alabama are followed by No. 6 Tennessee, No. 9 Ole Miss, No. 16 Mississippi State and No. 22 Kentucky.

Alabama (6-0, 3-0 in the SEC) will travel to Tennesse (5-0, 2-0) this week for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday inside Neyland Stadium. The game will be televised on CBS.