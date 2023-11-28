Alabama kept its playoff hopes alive with a late comeback in the Iron Bowl. However, the Crimson Tide still has a long climb ahead of itself as it enters championship week.

Alabama remained at No. 8 in the fifth release of this year’s College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night. The Tide is now the fourth-highest one-loss team behind Oregon, Ohio State, and Texas. The top four includes the remaining unbeatens as Georgia kept its top spot followed by Michigan, Washington and Florida State.

Alabama will have a final chance to prove itself to the playoff committee on Saturday when it takes on Georgia in the SEC Championship at 3 p.m. CT inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. An upset over the Bulldogs would give the Crimson Tide the best win in the nation and could be enough to vault it into the top four. The SEC champion has been included in each of the previous nine College Football Playoffs

The rankings will see its first shakeup Friday night at 7 p.m. as No. 3 Washington and No. 5 Oregon will square off in the Pac-12 Championship game. Washington beat Oregon 36-33 in Seattle earlier this season, but the Ducks are currently a 9.5-point favorite in the rematch.

Alabama will also have its eyes on the Big 12 Championship Game as No. 7 Texas plays No. 18 Oklahoma State on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Crimson Tide will be rooting for the Cowboys to pull an upset. That might be the only way Alabama can move ahead of Texas after suffering a 34-24 defeat to the Longhorns inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in Week 2.

Alabama’s best chance of getting help might come from No. 14 Louisville, who will play No. 4 Florida State in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Seminoles are 2.5-point favorites over the Cardinals but struggled against Florida last week without quarterback Jordan Travis, who suffered a season-ending leg injury two weeks ago.

No. 2 Michigan will play No. 16 Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday at 7 p.m. Alabama is rooting for an Iowa upset. However, that seems unlikely as Michigan is a 23-point favorite. No. 6 Ohio State is the only team in the top eight not playing for a conference title. The Buckeyes are all but eliminated from playoff contention following their loss to Michigan last week.

Alabama’s playoff resume includes ranked wins against No. 11 Ole Miss, No. 13 LSU and No. 21 Tennessee.

The College Football Playoff will be revealed Sunday at 11 a.m. on ESPN. The two semifinal games for this season's playoff will be the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California and the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Both will take place on Jan. 1. The national championship game will be played in Houston's NRG Stadium on Jan. 8.