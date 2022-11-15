After holding on for a 30-24 victory at Ole Miss over the weekend, Alabama moved up one spot to No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.

While the majority of last week’s top 10 remained unchanged, the Crimson Tide was able to climb ahead of Oregon following its loss to Washington.

Georgia remained the top team in the rankings, followed by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU, who all remained undefeated. The top four will likely receive a shakeup later this month as Ohio State hosts Michigan next week.

Tennessee is currently on the first team outside of the playoff picture at No. 5 followed by No. 6 LSU. The Volunteers beat Alabama 52-49 last month while the Tigers pulled out a 32-31 overtime win over the Crimson Tide two weeks ago. Georgia and LSU will square off in this year’s SEC Championship Game on Dec. 3 in Atlanta. Southern California sits one spot above Alabama at No. 7.

After playing back-to-back games against ranked opponents, Alabama returns home this weekend to take on FCS foe Austin Peay on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will not be televised but can be streamed on ESPN+.