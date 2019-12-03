Alabama is currently the fifth highest-ranked SEC team behind No. 2 LSU, No. 4 Georgia, No. 9 Florida and Auburn. That order likely eliminates the Crimson Tide from a New Year’s Six bowl game.

After seeing its playoff hopes dashed over the weekend, Alabama’s misery continued on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide dropped out of the top 10 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, coming in at No. 12 behind No. 11 Auburn which beat the Crimson Tide 48-45 in the Iron Bowl.

The top four remained unchanged as Ohio State took the top spot followed by LSU, Clemson and Georgia. Utah moved up to No. 5 and was followed by Oklahoma, Baylor Wisconsin, Florida and Penn State

Ohio State will play Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game, while LSU and Georgia will play in the SEC Championship Game. Meanwhile, Clemson will play No. 23 Virginia in the ACC Championship Game. If LSU beats Georgia, it should open up spot in the playoff. That opening will likely go to one of Utah Oklahoma or Baylor.



Utah will play No. 13 Oregon in the Pac 12 title game, while Oklahoma and Baylor will play for the Big 12 title.

This year marked Alabama’s first multi-loss regular season since 2010. It is also the first time the Crimson Tide will miss out on the College Football Playoff since it was invented in 2014. Alabama's No. 12 ranking is its lowest ever standing in the CFP poll.