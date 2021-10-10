Where Alabama stands in polls following loss to Texas A&M
Alabama fell but didn’t plummet in the national polls following its 41-38 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. The previously top-ranked Crimson Tide dropped four spots in both the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25, falling to No. 5 in both rankings.
Georgia topped both polls, taking 64 of the 65 first-place votes in the Coaches Poll and all 62 first-place votes in the AP Top 25. Iowa took the other first-place votes in both polls.
The Coaches Poll included seven SEC teams including No. 1 Georgia, No. 5 Alabama, No. 11 Kentucky, No. 14 Ole Miss, No. 17 Florida, No. 18 Texas A&M and No. 19 Arkansas. The AP top 25 included the same seven teams including No. 1 Georgia, No. 5 Alabama, No. 11 Kentucky, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. Arkansas, No. 20 Florida and No. 21 Texas A&M.
Alabama will travel to Mississippi State for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.
|Rank
|Coaches Poll
|AP Top 25
|
1
|
Georgia, 6-0 (64)
|
Georgia, 60 (62)
|
2
|
Iowa, 6-0 (1)
|
Iowa, 6-0
|
3
|
Oklahoma, 6-0
|
Cincinnati, 5-0
|
4
|
Cincinnati, 5-0
|
Oklahoma, 6-0
|
5
|
Alabama, 5-1
|
Alabama, 5-1
|
6
|
Ohio State, 5-1
|
Ohio State, 5-1
|
7
|
Michigan, 6-0
|
Penn State, 5-1
|
8
|
Penn State, 5-1
|
Michigan, 6-0
|
9
|
Michigan State, 6-0
|
Oregon, 4-1
|
10
|
Oregon, 4-1
|
Michigan State, 6-0
|
11
|
Kentucky, 6-0
|
Kentucky, 6-0
|
12
|
Oklahoma State, 5-0
|
Oklahoma State, 5-0
|
13
|
Notre Dame, 5-1
|
Ole Miss, 4-1
|
14
|
Ole Miss, 4-1
|
Notre Dame, 5-1
|
15
|
Coastal Carolina, 6-0
|
Coastal Carolina, 6-0
|
16
|
Wake Forest, 6-0
|
Wake Forest, 6-0
|
17
|
Florida, 4-2
|
Arkansas, 4-2
|
18
|
Texas A&M, 4-2
|
Arizona State, 5-1
|
19
|
Arkansas, 4-2
|
BYU, 5-1
|
20
|
BYU, 5-1
|
Florida, 4-2
|
21
|
North Carolina State, 4-1
|
Texas A&M, 4-2
|
22
|
Arizona State, 5-1
|
North Carolina State, 4-1
|
23
|
SMU, 6-0
|
SMU, 6-0
|
24
|
San Diego State, 5-0
|
San Diego State, 5-0
|
25
|
Clemson, 3-2
|
Texas, 4-2