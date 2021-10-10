Where Alabama stands in polls following loss to Texas A&M

Alabama fell but didn’t plummet in the national polls following its 41-38 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. The previously top-ranked Crimson Tide dropped four spots in both the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25, falling to No. 5 in both rankings.

Georgia topped both polls, taking 64 of the 65 first-place votes in the Coaches Poll and all 62 first-place votes in the AP Top 25. Iowa took the other first-place votes in both polls.

The Coaches Poll included seven SEC teams including No. 1 Georgia, No. 5 Alabama, No. 11 Kentucky, No. 14 Ole Miss, No. 17 Florida, No. 18 Texas A&M and No. 19 Arkansas. The AP top 25 included the same seven teams including No. 1 Georgia, No. 5 Alabama, No. 11 Kentucky, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. Arkansas, No. 20 Florida and No. 21 Texas A&M.

Alabama will travel to Mississippi State for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.