Where Alabama stands in polls following loss to Texas A&M

Alabama fell but didn’t plummet in the national polls following its 41-38 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. The previously top-ranked Crimson Tide dropped four spots in both the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25, falling to No. 5 in both rankings.

Georgia topped both polls, taking 64 of the 65 first-place votes in the Coaches Poll and all 62 first-place votes in the AP Top 25. Iowa took the other first-place votes in both polls.

The Coaches Poll included seven SEC teams including No. 1 Georgia, No. 5 Alabama, No. 11 Kentucky, No. 14 Ole Miss, No. 17 Florida, No. 18 Texas A&M and No. 19 Arkansas. The AP top 25 included the same seven teams including No. 1 Georgia, No. 5 Alabama, No. 11 Kentucky, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. Arkansas, No. 20 Florida and No. 21 Texas A&M.

Alabama will travel to Mississippi State for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

National polls 
Rank Coaches Poll  AP Top 25 

1

Georgia, 6-0 (64)

Georgia, 60 (62)

2

Iowa, 6-0 (1)

Iowa, 6-0

3

Oklahoma, 6-0

Cincinnati, 5-0

4

Cincinnati, 5-0

Oklahoma, 6-0

5

Alabama, 5-1

Alabama, 5-1

6

Ohio State, 5-1

Ohio State, 5-1

7

Michigan, 6-0

Penn State, 5-1

8

Penn State, 5-1

Michigan, 6-0

9

Michigan State, 6-0

Oregon, 4-1

10

Oregon, 4-1

Michigan State, 6-0

11

Kentucky, 6-0

Kentucky, 6-0

12

Oklahoma State, 5-0

Oklahoma State, 5-0

13

Notre Dame, 5-1

Ole Miss, 4-1

14

Ole Miss, 4-1

Notre Dame, 5-1

15

Coastal Carolina, 6-0

Coastal Carolina, 6-0

16

Wake Forest, 6-0

Wake Forest, 6-0

17

Florida, 4-2

Arkansas, 4-2

18

Texas A&M, 4-2

Arizona State, 5-1

19

Arkansas, 4-2

BYU, 5-1

20

BYU, 5-1

Florida, 4-2

21

North Carolina State, 4-1

Texas A&M, 4-2

22

Arizona State, 5-1

North Carolina State, 4-1

23

SMU, 6-0

SMU, 6-0

24

San Diego State, 5-0

San Diego State, 5-0

25

Clemson, 3-2

Texas, 4-2
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) is tackled Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Tyreek Chappell (7) and linebacker Aaron Hansford (1) in the second half at Kyle Field. Photo | USA TODAY
