Where Alabama stands at receiver following JoJo Earle's injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After losing three starters this offseason, Alabama will have to replace even more production in its receiving corps. Wednesday, Nick Saban announced sophomore receiver JoJo Earle suffered a Jones fracture in his foot which will sideline him for the next six to eight weeks. During his debut season last year, Earle earned Freshman All-SEC honors as a return specialist while also flashing his potential on offense, recording 12 receptions for 148 yards over 12 games. In the midst of a promising offseason, the former Rivals100 prospect was viewed as a prime candidate to fill one of the starting roles at receiver this year following the departures of Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Slade Bolden. Now he’ll likely have to wait until October to rejoin the Crimson Tide on the field. With Earle temporarily out of the mix, here’s a look at where Alabama currently stands at the receiver position.

Likely starters

Alabama receiver Jermaine Burton. Photo | Alabama Athletics

Jermaine Burton | 6-0, 200 | Jr. It’s becoming more and more apparent that Jermaine Burton will be Bryce Young’s go-to receiver this season. The Georgia transfer already had a relationship with the Heisman Trophy winner dating back to their high school days in California. That chemistry has only strengthened this offseason as Burton has been one of the focal points of Alabama’s offense. “He's someone who comes to work every day with a great attitude,” Young said of Burton earlier this week. “Before every walkthrough, he’s coming up to me like, ‘let’s get it’ to have a great practice, let’s get better. He wants to compete with the corners. He's talking to them. And also he's just he's willing to work, whether it's in a meeting room, just knowing how to run things, knowing what we’re expecting, know what I like, what he likes. “And then on the field, he’s always giving everything— finishing routes, finishing plays. He’s super competitive. He's willing to go run any route, play any role, not selfish at all.” During his sophomore season last year, Burton led Georgia’s wideouts with 497 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 26 receptions despite being targeted just 30 times. That production could easily double with Young delivering the ball this fall. Ja'Corey Brooks | 6-2, 196 | So. Outside of Earle, Ja’Corey Brooks was the only player Saban mentioned when asked Wednesday about Alabama’s returning options at receiver. “Ja'Corey Brooks is doing really well,” he said of the sophomore. “Very competitive, smart, plays with a lot of toughness, very physical, doing a good job. Has got really good hands.” Best known for his heroics in last year’s Iron Bowl, Brooks broke into the offense late last season, filling in for injured starters Jameson Williams and John Metchie. The former Rivals100 recruit lived up to his high billing, recording a reception in each of the Crimson Tide’s last six games while finishing his freshman campaign with 15 catches for 192 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air. After missing the spring with an undisclosed injury, Brooks appears to be back to full strength this fall. Given the early praise he’s received in camp and his hot finish last season, it’d be a surprise if he didn’t earn a starting role.

Heavily in the mix

Alabama receiver Traeshon Holden. Photo | Alabama Athletics

Tyler Harrell | 6-0, 194 | R-Jr. There has been plenty of buzz surrounding Tyler Harrell since he announced his transfer from Louisville in April. Last season, the speedy receiver led the Cardinals with six receiving touchdowns while averaging a team-high 29.04 yards per reception. Harrell’s sub-4.3 speed in the 40-yard dash has seen him compared to Jameson Williams, who led Alabama with 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns through the air last season after transferring in from Ohio State. At the moment, Harrell still has a ways to go before reaching that level. Earlier this week, Saban said the Louisville transfer isn’t at 100% and has been “in and out a little bit” during practice. Still, Harrell’s downfield threat could be a gamechanger for Alabama as it should open the field for the Crimson Tide by taking the top off opposing defenses. “I do think that he has shown that he has a lot of ability,” Saban said. “We just need to get it channeled in the right direction so that we can use him in a way that’s going to be most productive for him and for us.” Traeshon Holden | 6-3, 214 | Jr. Traeshon Holden is perhaps the most underappreciated member of Alabama’s receiving corps. Like Brooks, he came on strong toward the end of last season, finishing with 21 receptions for 239 yards and a touchdown. That included 28 yards on a career-high six receptions during the national championship game against Georgia. Holden is Alabama’s biggest receiver and has nice chemistry with Young dating back to their seven-on-seven days in high school. While there isn’t as much hype surrounding his name at the moment, he might be the most reliable option to lock down the third starting spot heading into the season. Christian Leary | 5-10, 175 | So. Leary capped off a productive spring camp by leading all Alabama receivers with five receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown during the A-Day game. The speedy slot receiver played multiple roles during his first season last year, serving as an “emergency back” following Alabama’s injury crisis at the running back position. Given his size and ability to zip past defenders in open space, Leary is a natural fit in the slot. If he is able to lock down the third starting role, it would allow Burton and Brooks to line up in their more natural spots on the perimeter.

Future names to watch

Alabama receiver Shazz Preston. Photo | Alabama Athletics